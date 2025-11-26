INEC vows crackdown on election rigging

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Amupitan, has vowed that the Commission will intensify efforts to combat all forms of election rigging, including vote-buying.

Amupitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), pledged in Abuja, yesterday, during the swearing-in of Prof Adeniran Tella as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

Describing the swearing-in as a solemn occasion and a call to duty, the INEC chairman tasked the new REC with upholding the commission’s core values of transparency, professionalism and strict adherence to the Electoral Act.

He said his tenure as INEC Chairman began with a clear mandate to deliver free, fair, credible and inclusive elections that truly reflect the will of Nigerians, noting the credibility of the electoral system as the very foundation upon which Nigeria’s democracy stands.

He warned that the commission would not tolerate any compromise on electoral procedures or ethical standards.

Insisting that the integrity of elections remains non-negotiable, the INEC chairman said any misconduct, whether by omission or commission, shall not be accepted.

Amupitan said: “The credibility of our electoral system is the very foundation upon which our democracy stands. Your role as REC is absolutely critical to the success of this democratic project. I charge you to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in every action you take. As I have emphasised to my colleagues, I emphasise to you: any compromise on our values or our procedures shall not be tolerated.

“You must focus on transparency, strictly adhering to every guideline and every procedure laid out by the commission and the Electoral Act.”

We also have a moral and legal obligation to ensure the electoral system is above reproach. We are resolved to combat all forms of election rigging, including the menace of vote-buying. The eyes of the nation are upon us. The public trust placed in INEC is sacred.”

He announced that Tella had been posted to Oyo State, where he is expected to resume duties immediately.

Responding, Tella expressed deep appreciation for the swift and orderly manner in which the swearing-in was conducted. He described the commission’s direction as one marked by total transformation, aligning with global best practices in election administration.

Drawing from his experience in public administration and electoral management, he pledged to uphold professionalism, fairness and transparency in all electoral operations.