INEC vows crackdown on election rigging, swears in new REC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has vowed that the Commission will intensify efforts to combat all forms of election rigging, including vote-buying..

Amupitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), made the pledge in Abuja on Tuesday, during the swearing-in ceremony of Prof. Adeniran Tella as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

The INEC chairman said the swearing-in was a solemn occasion and a call to duty for the new REC.

He tasked the new REC with upholding the Commission’s core values of transparency, professionalism and strict adherence to the Electoral Act.

He said his tenure as INEC chairman began with a clear mandate to deliver free, fair, credible and inclusive elections that truly reflect the will of Nigerians, adding that the credibility of the electoral system is the very foundation upon which Nigeria’s democracy stands.

Amupitan warned that the Commission would not tolerate any compromise on electoral procedures or ethical standards.

Insisting that the integrity of elections remains non-negotiable, the INEC chairman said any misconduct, whether by omission or commission, shall not be accepted.

Amupitan said: “The credibility of our electoral system is the very foundation upon which our democracy stands. Your role as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) is absolutely critical to the success of this democratic project. I must be unequivocal, and I admonish you that the integrity of our elections is non-negotiable.

“I charge you to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in every action you take. As I have emphasised to my colleagues, and I now emphasise to you: Any compromise on our values or our procedures shall not be tolerated.

“You must focus on transparency, strictly adhering to every guideline and every procedure laid out by the Commission and the Electoral Act. We also have a moral and legal obligation to ensure the electoral system is above reproach. Any misconduct, whether by omission or commission, shall not be accepted.

“We are resolved to combat all forms of election rigging, including the menace of vote-buying. The eyes of the nation are upon us. The public trust placed in INEC is sacred.”

Amupitan charged the new REC to work collaboratively with INEC staff to make his state a beacon of hope and democratic values, adding that restoring credibility to the electoral process is key to addressing voter apathy and other challenges.

He announced that Tella has been posted to Oyo State, where he is expected to resume duties immediately.

Responding, Tella expressed deep appreciation for the swift and orderly manner in which the swearing-in was conducted.

He described the Commission’s current direction as one marked by total transformation, aligning with global best practices in election administration.

Drawing from his experience in public administration and electoral management, he pledged to uphold professionalism, fairness, and transparency in all electoral operations.