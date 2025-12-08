Insecurity: Afe Babalola tasks FG on citizens’ safety

• Says security of life constitutional right of Nigerians

• Urges drastic action against kidnappings, banditry

The Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Afe Babalola, has lamented the rampant kidnappings and other security challenges facing Nigeria, saying that the constitutional rights of Nigerians are being violated.

Babalola, therefore, called on the Federal Government to take drastic actions against kidnappings, banditry and terrorism in the country. The legal icon, who condemned the recent attacks in different parts of the country, lamented the prolonged fear that the menace had instilled in the hearts of Nigerians, which has also stolen their courage to go about their daily activities.

He noted that prioritising the welfare of citizens remains a major tool to end the catastrophe, urging government at all levels to take necessary steps to ensure the protection of the governed.

Babalola spoke at the weekend, in Ado-Ekiti, during the commemoration of the 16-day of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Advocacy Campaign by ABUAD in partnership with UN Women.

The ABUAD founder, while speaking at the event themed: “Unite to End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls,” harped on the principles of the university, saying no women and men had been violated and abused since the inception of the university.

The elder statesman, while calling on the public to end violence against women and girls, advocated fair treatment for men and boys, saying violence is not only restricted to the female gender.

On her part, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, said ABUAD would continue to work proactively with the government, private sectors, development partners and multinational organisations to address issues affecting women and girls.

In her keynote address, Dr Tosin Tume noted that the impact of digital violence on women and girls is multifaceted and unsettling, as it results in severe consequences, such as emotional trauma, distress, social isolation & exclusion, poor mental health, physical harm, and death, among others.

She, however, highlighted education & awareness, policy development, support & resources, advocacy & activism, interdisciplinary collaboration and communication engagement as pathways to curbing digital violence against women and girls in the academic environment.