Netherlands seeks partnership with ABUAD in education, agriculture

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Michel Deelen, has sought collaboration between his country and the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), in the areas of education and agriculture.

He described ABUAD as a model of educational excellence and technological advancement, comparable to top American universities.

Speaking at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti during his visit to the institution, Deelen expressed admiration for ABUAD’s comprehensive infrastructure and academic innovation, noting that the university’s self-sufficiency, high-tech facilities, and commitment to quality education make it an exemplar for Africa’s educational development.

The envoy, who toured the university’s colleges, industrial park, and the Afe Babalola University Multi-System Hospital (AMSH), expressed his delight at the achievements of the institution in less than 16 years of existence.

Deelen stressed the crucial role of education in national development, emphasising that Nigeria’s progress depends on its investment in human capital.

He also spoke on the importance of balancing development priorities across agriculture, technology, and industry, citing the Netherlands’ experience as the second-largest exporter of agricultural products despite having only 4% of its population in agriculture.

The diplomat noted that his mission in Nigeria was to foster collaboration, promote trade, and encourage knowledge exchange, adding that his visit to ABUAD is part of that effort to learn, see, and encourage students on the importance of education.

His words: “ABUAD reminds me of an American university because the first thing you see when you drive in is a sports field. The university is so self-sufficient, with a high level of technology, and that influences the way students are being taught. I have never seen such an amazing teaching hospital in Nigeria; the Afe Babalola University Multi-System Hospital is truly high-tech.

“The colleges here are impressive, the Industrial Park is impressive; these create an environment where education thrives. I am honoured to see all these great achievements within such a short time.

“About ten years ago, when the Netherlands was considering how best to increase collaboration with Nigeria, my Nigerian friends told me, ‘If there’s one thing you can focus on, it’s education. The rest we will build ourselves.’ That makes being here today even more meaningful because education remains the primary stepping stone for building a nation.”

The Ambassador urged ABUAD students not to embrace education as only a path to personal advancement but also as a tool to improve their communities and contribute to Nigeria’s future.

“Nigerian doctors are sought after all over the world because they can operate even without constant electricity. If you can thrive under difficult circumstances, you become more robust, more determined, and a go-getter. You, the students here, are the future builders of your country,” he added.

On his part, the founder of the university, Aare Afe Babalola, called for his country’s collaboration with ABUAD in order to invest in its Industrial Park and Research Laboratory.

He urged him to be part of the university’s herbal capsules and syrup business in order to become the first university in Africa, with Nigeria as the first country on the continent to manufacture vaccines.