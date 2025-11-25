Insecurity: Amotekun begins surveillance at Ondo border towns, schools

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, on Tuesday disclosed that, in the wake of security breaches in some parts of the country, it has commenced 24-hour patrols of border communities across the state.

While also revealing that operatives of the corps had been mobilised to provide security and mount surveillance in schools with boarding facilities, the corps emphasised that its personnel in border towns and outskirt communities have been placed on red alert.

According to the Commander of the Amotekun Corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, the security situation has made the security outfit step up patrols, particularly ahead of the Yuletide.

The commander, who revealed the development during the parade of some suspects at the corps headquarters in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, assured residents of the state of safety amid the surge in activities of bandits and terrorists in some states.

“The corps has commenced full enhanced patrol of all boarding schools in the state. In the last week, we’ve visited so many schools, and we’ve mounted surveillance at all those schools with boarding facilities.

“We have equally stepped up the activities of 247 patrol. Ember month patrol has also been enhanced at our borders to ensure protection. I want to reassure residents of the state that the security agencies are ensuring that safety of lives and property in Ondo State is guaranteed,” he stated.

Adeleye emphasised that the ongoing Operation ‘Le Won Jade’ in the state has led to the arrest of over 30 suspects, with 16 of them paraded at the corps headquarters.

With the commander explaining that 16 of the suspects comprise 10 that broke law and order, three were arrested for kidnapping and three for anti-grazing penalties.

“The Operation Le Won Jade that we embarked on across the 18th Local Government of Ondo State has really assisted in driving away miscreants, bandits, and kidnappers from our forests, and this exercise is still ongoing.

“In addition, our regular 24-7 patrol within the metropolis is still ongoing, and this has also yielded tremendous results. The total number of arrests last week was 34. Out of the 34, we are parading 16.

“We have a group here that specialises in vandalising government properties. They bring heavy welding equipment, cut them to size, and sell.

We equally have three suspected kidnappers who were arrested in the course of carrying out such nefarious activities.

“There is an Abubakar arrested in Ogbese, a 24-year-old boy, for anti-grazing. We have Usman arrested for stealing a drilling machine. We have Olamiju, 35, arrested as a suspected kidnapper.

Udofia and Miracle for the same offence in the Agbaje camp at Ala-dada, in Akure North

“We equally have Ibuba arrested for anti-grazing activities.

We have Uche, who specialises in defrauding POS people. We have a Samson, 32, who was arrested for stealing farm products. We have a Tosin that was arrested in connection with robbery and attempted murder.”