Amotekun arrests 19-year-old serial motorcycle robber in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, have arrested a 19-year-old suspected serial motorcycle border robber, Ayomide Oyediran.

The suspect, who hails from Ola in Kwara State, was apprehended by Amotekun personnel during the ongoing ember border security patrol tagged ‘Operation Le Won Jade’.

Oyediran was tracked to Ajue near Ore, Odigbo Local Council of Ondo State, after allegedly attacking a commercial motorcycle rider with a sledgehammer in Kwara and fleeing with his bike.

While confessing to committing the crime at the corps headquarters in Akure, the suspect revealed that he had the intention of using the motorcycle for commercial transportation in Ore.

He said, “I told the okada rider to take me from Omu-Aran, Kwara, to a farm settlement. When we got there, I pretended to make a phone call to distract him. Then I hit him on the head with a sledgehammer. He abandoned the motorcycle and ran.”

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Superintendent Jimoh Adeniken, investigation revealed that the suspect remained in Ore for some time before attempting to return to Kwara.

He said, “He believed the rider may have died from the attack. However, security personnel in Ajuwe community, who had been on the alert, eventually apprehended him.”

Adeniken added that the suspect had been handed over to the Kwara State Local Government Security Initiative for continued investigation and possible prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Kwara security outfit expressed appreciation to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his efforts in strengthening security across the state and expressed optimism for deeper collaboration between the two states.