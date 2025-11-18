Insecurity: FG trains NCoS spokespersons on strategic

THE Federal Government has called on Public Relations Officers (PROs), across all commands of the Nigerian Correctional Service, (NCoS), to deepen their engagement with the media as a way of ensuring professionalism to boost public trust in the Service.

Controller General of the Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, made the call at a three-day Capacity Build Workshop for all spoke persons of the agency organised in partnership with the Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action, (PRAWA),the International IDEA, and the European Union, yesterday in Abuja.

Nwakuche noted that an effective, professional and equality interaction with the media will not only foster greater public trust but will help the NCoS fully realise it’s constitutional mandate.

He stressed that public relations is now a cornerstone of the ongoing transformation within the NCoS emphasizing the timely nature of the training as the Service undergoes comprehensive reforms as NCoS seeks to boost professionalism, strengthen public trust, and improve communication across all commands.

Founding Executive Director of PRAWA, Dr. Uju Agomoh, said public perception of the NCoS determines the level of confidence Nigerians will have on the institution.

The CGC added that one of his early priorities was to upscale the capacity of the PR Unit through increased funding, provision of modern communication tools, and intensified engagement with the media at both national and command levels.

“Effective public relations is not optional; it is an essential driver of our legitimacy, operational transparency, and public confidence,” he said.

Nwakuche noted that the impact of the reforms was already visible, with media coverage of the NCoS becoming more balanced and public understanding of its mandate growing.

He commended the national headquarters PRO for proactive leadership and lauded command-level PROs for their work in crisis communication, community engagement, stakeholder relations, and sustained media visibility.

Describing PROs as “frontline ambassadors” of the Service, he said their diligence had contributed significantly to renewed public confidence in the institution.

He also acknowledged the support of development partners, including Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), International IDEA, the European Union, and the media, whose contributions made the workshop possible.

Founding Executive Director of PRAWA, Dr. Uju Agomoh, said public perception of the NCoS determines the level of confidence Nigerians will have on the institution.

She there stressed the pivotal role of media spokesmen of the Service in ensuring that the agency increases its quality and quantity of media reportage of its activities .