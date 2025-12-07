Insecurity: Forum salutes Tinubu for appointing Igala son as COAS

The Forum of Igala Traditional Chiefs, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for recognising and appointing the Igala son as the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Wadi Shaibu, amid kidnapping and banditry activities across the country.

In a statement, which was co-signed by the chairman, Ogah Attah Dr. Yunusa Ali, and the Secretary, Omakoji Ogah Attah, Chief Salihu Alidu, and obtained by Guardian in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, on Sunday, they commended President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment and dedication to tackling the security situation in the country.

The statement, which reads in part, said, “We celebrate your unwavering dedication, professional excellence, and exemplary leadership, which have earned you this prestigious national assignment.

We are confident that you will discharge your duties with dedication and contribute immensely to strengthen the Nigerian defence and security architecture.”

According to the statement, “Your appointment is a testament to your hard work, passion, and commitment to the tor + of our great nation.

We pray that the Almighty God may grant you more wisdom, strength, and divine protection as you lead the Nigerian Army to greater heights.”

The statement, however, felicitates with the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Usman Ahmed-Ododo, and His Royal Majesty, (Dr.) Mathew Alhaji Opaluwa Oguche Akpa II, the Attah of Igala and Chairman, Council of Chiefs, Kogi State, on the well-deserved appointment of the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff.

They, therefore, expressed optimism that the tenure of the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff would bring honour, peace, and progress to Nigeria.

“Our profound appreciation also goes to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for recognising and appointing a worthy son of Igala land to this exalted position,” the statement said.