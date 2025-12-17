Insecurity: Resign if you’re overwhelmed, protesting Nigerian workers tell Tinubu, govs

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Osun State, on Wednesday, trooped out to protest worsening insecurity across the country.

The workers and students stormed the popular Olaiya Flyover in Osogbo and shut it down for some minutes while chanting solidarity songs to press home their frustrations. The situation led to traffic snarls in the busy area as motorists sought alternative routes.

Armed with placards bearing different inscriptions, the workers were closely protected by some policemen, while officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps controlled traffic.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards and banners read, “Poverty Fuels Insecurity,” “FG, We Need Actions, Not Excuses,” “Tinubu, Act Now.

Stop the Criminality, Save Jobs, Pay Local Government Contractors,” “Nigeria is Bleeding,” “FG, Secure Lives of Nigerians, Secure Our Future, End Terrorism, Banditry and Kidnapping.”

Addressing journalists at the protest ground, the Osun NLC Chairman, Christopher Arapasopo, lamented that killings and abductions are on the rise, calling on the Federal and sub-national governments to wake up and protect the masses.

The labour leader wondered why the Forum of State Governors invited labour leaders to a meeting hours before the commencement of the nationwide protest, despite the fact that the union had announced the demonstration weeks ago.

He further queried the essence of the meeting held with President Bola Tinubu in the early hours of Wednesday, saying, “The leadership of the NLC never met with the President. The Forum of State Governors invited NLC leadership at the national level. But why yesterday? This notice was out before now; why not then? Why not earlier, when they knew and were aware that today is the day fixed?”

On the demands of workers, he said, “What we are saying is that this is just a kind of awareness and telling the government at all levels, and even the Federal Government, to wake up to protect lives and property of workers and all Nigerians. The insecurity in Nigeria is getting high on a daily basis, and we cannot watch this. This is just a peaceful protest, and after today, we will wait for another directive from the national leadership.”

Also speaking, the Chairman, Osun State Coalition of Civil Societies, Waheed Lawal, asked President Tinubu and state governors to resign if they cannot tackle insecurity.

He expressed displeasure that Nigerian workers are facing economic insecurity because their minimum wage is not commensurate with current living conditions.

Lawal said, “We are not only facing insecurity in terms of killings and kidnapping; we are also battling with an insecure economy. Insecurity has dimensions; we are insecure in terms of the economy. Workers are not getting the needed wages. The law says there should be a minimum wage.

N70,000 is not commensurate with the high cost of living. President Tinubu begged to get this job, and he should not give excuses. You should act decisively now. Nigerians should not be nursing fears while travelling. Government should do its duty as laid down in the Constitution or resign honourably if they feel overwhelmed.”

The activist called on the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to ensure that the two Amotekun offices that were shut down by the Nigeria Police are opened, urging the quick resolution of the detention of some Amotekun operatives over the Akinlalu killings.

He expressed worry over reports that suspected bandits abducted a former officer of the Customs Service in the Ora community of the state on Monday night and killed a village chief, stating the need for the state government to rally security agencies and hunters to prevent further infiltration of criminals in the state.

“We heard that kidnappers have infiltrated Osun. This is not good. Osun used to be one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, but it is unfortunate that criminals are infiltrating. Government should do something about this and resolve issues affecting Amotekun so that they can access their offices and tackle insecurity,” Lawal submitted.

Farouk Sodiq, one of the student leaders who joined the protest, also demanded an end to insecurity, saying “students are no longer safe.”