NANS, CSO seek end to Dangote, NMDPRA boss feud

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), in collaboration with the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSO), has waded into the rift between the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed over corruption allegations.

Dangote had, at a press briefing at Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lekki, Lagos, accused Ahmed of colluding with international traders and oil importers to frustrate local refinery, causing economic sabotage.

He also accused the NMDPRA boss of living beyond his means, citing the payment of $5 million in school fees for his four children at a Secondary School in Switzerland.

But, NANS in a statement jointly signed by its National Public Relations Officer(PRO), Com. Samson Adeyemi, and CSO’s National Coordinator, Mr Humphrey Jonathan, on Monday, cautioned Dangote on the call for the probe of Ahmed, urging the business mogul to collaborate and eschew confrontation with the NMDPRA boss to ensure synergy between investors and regulators in the downstream sector.

The Students’ body, which reaffirmed its support for indigenous industrial growth for the country’s economic prosperity, said that since it stood with Dangote Refinery for its operational take-off, it would not support any allegations that would cause division between the Leadership of Dangote Refinery and NMDPRA.

NANS, however, advocated for peaceful engagement between the management of Dangote refinery and NMDPRA, to put an end to dragging regulatory matters in the media space and unnecessary tensions that could escalate into unrest in the country, identifying dialogue, mutual respect, and institutional integrity as the means to resolve feud between the duo.

The statement reads, “Let it be stated clearly and unequivocally that NMDPRA is a statutory regulatory authority of the Federal Government of Nigeria, established by law to carry out its responsibilities independently, professionally, and in the national interest. The Authority can not and must not be coerced, intimidated, pressured, or blackmailed to serve the interest of any individual or corporate entity, regardless of status or influence.”

“As Nigerian students and youths, we have consistently demonstrated our patriotism and support for indigenous industrial growth. We stood in solidarity with Dangote Refinery when it was necessary to advocate for full operational take-off, policy support, and the “crude-for-naira” arrangement with the federal government. We strongly believe in local production, economic growth, and job creation.”

However, we draw a firm red line at character assassination, media trials, and reputational attacks against credible public servants. The recent actions and allegations directed at Engr. Farouk Ahmed, a man of proven integrity, professionalism, and service to the nation, is totally unacceptable to Nigerian students and civil society groups.”

“We caution that dragging regulatory matters into the media space, rather than engaging appropriate government channels, is unhealthy for national stability and capable of creating unnecessary tension that could escalate into avoidable protests and unrest across the country.”

“If Dangote Refinery, as a private entity, has grievances or concerns, the proper approach is to engage relevant government institutions and regulatory bodies through established legal and administrative frameworks, not through media wars or campaigns capable of undermining public confidence in national institutions.

“We commend the leadership of NMDPRA for its recent commitment to transparency, particularly the publication of regulatory reports and activities. This is a positive development that aligns with global best practices and demonstrates that the agency is moving in the right direction.”

“In conclusion, we call for: Collaboration, not Confrontation; Partnership, not Blackmailing; Synergy, not Intimidation; Unity, not Division. Nigeria’s development requires cooperation between regulators and investors, not dirty games or personal attacks. We strongly stand in solidarity with Engr. Farouk Ahmed and urged all stakeholders, including Dangote Refinery, to embrace dialogue, mutual respect, and institutional integrity in the interest of national peace and progress,” It added.