Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu, South West stakeholders seek indigenous solutions, state policing

LAGOS State Governor, BabajideSanwo-Olu, and stakeholders across security agencies, government, civil society, and traditional institutions on Friday renewed calls for the adoption of indigenous security solutions, advanced technology, and state policing as part of efforts to address Nigeria’s escalating security challenges.

The stakeholders spoke unanimously on the need to tackle insecurity across the country during the South-West Zonal Security Summit organised by the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on National Security, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, held in Ikeja, on Friday.

The summit, attended by Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan; South-West states representatives; members of the Senate led by Senator Adetokunbo Abiru; serving and former public office holders; heads of security agencies; members of civil society organisations; and traditional, religious and political leaders, provided a platform for stakeholders in the South-West to discuss practical approaches to improving national security.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security systems in Lagos State. He also called for a regional security framework, noting that security is essential not only for peace but also for economic stability.

He said:”As governors of this region, we must reaffirm our commitment to a regional security framework, which includes transforming Amotekun into a more unified, well-equipped, technology-driven command, that can facilitate cross-state intelligence sharing and joint operations. Our traditional institutions – our Obas and community leaders – must remain central to this framework, as no one knows the heartbeat of local communities better than they do.

“Security is not just about keeping the peace; it is about ensuring our economic survival. When insecurity disrupts markets, farmlands, transportation, and investment, our GDP takes a hit, livelihoods crumble, and growth stalls. A region that cannot promise safety cannot promise prosperity either. That is why our strategy needs to be proactive, driven by intelligence, and deeply embedded in community involvement.

“We need to strengthen our early-warning systems, enhance surveillance capabilities, and maintain open lines of communication with youth groups, farmers, transport unions, and local vigilante networks, all while renewing our partnership with civil society.”

Sanwo-Olu pledged the full cooperation of the Lagos State government with the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee, saying his administration is willing to collaborate closely with neighbouring states, royal leaders, and all security agencies to secure the present and protect the future of the South-West.

In his opening remarks, Abiru, who is the Chairman of the South-West geopolitical zone interactive hearings of the 10th Senate’s ad-hoc committee on the National Security Summit, noted that the summit was part of a nationwide exercise taking place simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones.

He also stressed the need for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders to tackle insecurity effectively.

“While the South-West has not experienced the full brunt of terrorism as in some other regions, the rise in banditry, kidnapping, and violent crimes across our states is deeply troubling.

“Our villages and farmlands have come under increasing threat; farmer-herder clashes have been on the increase, our highways have seen more daring incidents, and the disturbing spread of armed groups such as the reported Lakurawa incursion into parts of Kwara and Kogi underscores the urgent need for proactive measures. If decisive action is not taken, the danger could spill fully into the South-West geo- political zone.

“We must not allow the South-West to become a sanctuary for criminality or a battleground for those who seek to destabilise our nation. We must use every resource – human, material and technological – to defend our communities.

“No effort is too small in the quest to secure the South West Zone and our nation. Security is a collective responsibility. We must build trust, stay vigilant, and report suspicious activities promptly to our community leaders and security agencies,” he said.

Abiru also urged the media to see the fight against insecurity as a national duty, noting: “We must promote narratives that strengthen unity, inspire confidence, and avoid framing our national challenges along ethnic or religious lines. Let us strive to paint a positive and reassuring picture of our country.”

Also speaking, Senator Ibrahim Jimoh, representing Ondo South and sponsor of the bill establishing the National Security Summit, stated that terrorism and insurgency require non-conventional approaches involving both military and civilian efforts.

Ibrahim, who holds a PhD in Modern War Studies, argued that patriotism expressed through trust, cooperation and collective vigilance is a more potent weapon than aggression in tackling identity-driven conflicts.

He maintained that the war against insurgency cannot be left to the military alone, noting that citizen commitment is as crucial as any tactical operation.

According to him, insurgents thrive on societal divisions, and only a united population can deny them the support they seek.

Ibrahim explained that modern warfare hinges heavily on civil-military operations that build credibility and legitimacy within affected communities.

He said many communities ultimately determine whether terrorists gain sympathy or lose influence.

Senator Gbenga Daniel, representing Ogun East, also called for collaborative efforts by all stakeholders to address insecurity in Nigeria.

During his presentation, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, MoshoodJimoh, noted that Governor Sanwo-Olu’s provision of logistics and other essential assistance has significantly boosted police and safety agencies in the state.

He emphasised the need to sustain the current momentum, noting that security challenges are often local and require local solutions.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers, the Alara of Ilara in Epe, Lagos, Oba OlufolarinOgunsanwo, advocated community policing, the use of modern technology, a joint task force comprising all security agencies, expanded police recruitment, increased funding, better equipment and more employment opportunities to limit youth restiveness and associated threats.

He said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration had intensified collaboration with international partners but noted that weak structures at the grassroots continue to derail progress.

On his part, the Aare Onakankanfo of Yorubaland, IbaGani Adams, maintained that state policing remains a key solution to tackling insecurity nationwide.

Also speaking, representatives of civil society organisations, women, youths, and Christian and Islamic leaders also called for improved welfare packages for security operatives to motivate them to diligently discharge their duties without fear or favour.