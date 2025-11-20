Terrorism: DAWN Commission seeks legislative action for state police

The Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission has lamented the escalating insecurity across the country, emphasising the dire need for federal legislative reforms to establish state police as a complement to the existing federal security architecture.

In a statement on its website on Thursday, DAWN Commission said Nigeria is at a critical juncture with the expansion and boldness of terrorists, bandits, and criminal groups perpetrating violent crimes against innocent citizens and communities, having reached alarming proportions.

The commission said the situation paints a grim picture of a nation under siege, as every geopolitical zone is experiencing attacks by groups of violent criminals, with daily reports of killings, kidnappings, and destruction of livelihoods.

It said the Nigerian Army, valiant as it has been, is being stretched to its limits, with brave soldiers fighting on multiple fronts against insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, and communal and herdsmen clashes in the Middle Belt.

“It is evident that without urgent legislative action to empower states to develop their own policing and intelligence structures, the country risks sliding into a total breakdown of law and order,” the commission said.

“Recent attacks underscore the urgency of this call. Communities in Benue have been razed by marauding herdsmen, leaving scores dead and thousands displaced. Both Christians and Muslims are being attacked in places of worship, and recently, in Kebbi State, bandits have abducted schoolchildren in broad daylight, mocking the state’s inability to protect its future generations. These attacks are ruthless, inhumane and leave a trail of blood everywhere. Even urban centres are not spared, with brazen attacks on highways and residential areas, spreading fear among citizens who once considered these places safe.”

The commission said the situation has become so dire that the Trump administration in the United States has recently threatened foreign intervention, citing reports of genocide against Christians in Nigeria. It said such external pressures, if materialised, would complicate Nigeria’s already fragile ethno-religious relationships, displace millions, and cast a long shadow over the country’s sovereignty and future stability.

“The consequences of failing to ramp up Nigeria’s security infrastructure with state police are grave. Ethno-religious conflicts will intensify as communities resort to self-help in the absence of credible protection. Vigilante groups, unregulated and untrained, will proliferate, further destabilising the fragile peace. The absence of localised policing will embolden criminal networks, leading to a collapse of trust in government institutions and a descent into anarchy. A systemic approach to peace, conflict management, and law and order is urgently required, and the establishment of state police is central to this strategy,” DAWN said.

“The merits of state police are clear and compelling. Localised policing allows for intelligence gathering rooted in community knowledge, enabling swift and precise responses to threats. It empowers states to tailor security strategies to their unique challenges, whether combating banditry in the North-West, militancy in the Niger Delta, or cult-related violence in the South-West. State police will serve as a force multiplier, complementing federal agencies rather than competing with them, thereby creating a layered and resilient security architecture. It will also signal to the world that Nigeria is serious about confronting its insecurity challenges head-on and is willing to adopt systemic reforms to safeguard its future.

“We acknowledge the fears expressed by some stakeholders that state police could become personal militias in the hands of governors. These concerns are valid but surmountable. The DAWN Commission recommends robust constitutional safeguards, independent oversight bodies, and clear operational guidelines to ensure accountability. Recruitment and training must be professionalised, with well-established global standards guiding the establishment of state police forces. Collaboration between federal and state agencies should be institutionalised to prevent abuse and ensure synergy. With these measures, state police will not be instruments of oppression but guardians of peace and order.

“Nigeria stands at a precipice. The current insecurity is a clear and present danger, threatening the unity, stability, and future of the nation. Foreign intervention, if allowed to occur, will not only undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty but also exacerbate ethnic and religious divisions, leading to mass displacements and long-term instability. The establishment of state police is not just a legislative necessity; it is a moral imperative. It is the only credible path to restoring confidence in governance, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that Nigeria remains a cohesive and sovereign nation.

“The DAWN Commission, therefore, calls on the National Assembly and the Federal Government to expedite legislative actions for the establishment of state police. The urgency cannot be overstated. Every day of delay costs Nigerian lives, deepens mistrust, and weakens the foundations of our democracy. A systemic approach to peace and security, anchored on state police, will demonstrate to Nigerians and the international community that the government is resolute in confronting insecurity and committed to building a safer, stronger, and more united Nigeria.”