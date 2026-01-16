Institute petitions ICPC to prosecute PPAN members, trustees for violating extant laws

The Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to urgently investigate and prosecute trustees and members of the Procurement Professionals Association of Nigeria (PPAN) for violating extant laws, engaging in illegal practices, abusing office, and subverting statutory mandates in the practice of purchasing and supply management in Nigeria.

In a letter to ICPC, the Registrar and Chief Executive of CIPSMN, Prof. Mohammed Aliyu, stated that the institute was established by the CIPSMN Act, 2007 as the sole statutory professional body charged with regulating, training, certifying, and controlling procurement, purchasing, and supply chain management practice in Nigeria.

He added that it had come to the institute’s notice that the PPAN, its trustees, and certain public office holders have engaged in sustained illegal activities, misrepresentation, and subversion of the institute’s lawful mandate.

Aliyu supported the institute’s position with sections of the law establishing it.

He said: “The CIPSMN Act, 2007 explicitly confers on the institute the exclusive right to regulate the procurement profession in Nigeria. Relevant provisions include: section 1(1)(c): ‘providing for the training, education and examination of persons desiring to become professional procurers according to the provisions of this act whether in Nigeria or abroad.’

“Section 5(11): A holder of the final professional certificate of the institute shall, after three years of graduation, be eligible for a practicing certificate as a ‘chartered procurer’ on satisfying the institute’s requirement by attending two consecutive mandatory professional assessment courses, at least once in a year, and the certificate is subject to renewal every year, on a fee to be determined by the council.

“Section 11(1)(b): If he satisfies the council that he is by law entitled to practise for all purposes as a procurement practitioner in the country in which the qualification was granted.

“Section 11(8): The purchasing and supply professionals from abroad who reside in Nigeria and wish to practise shall, within 12 months after the commencement of this act, seek registration with the institute to become members.

“Section 20, interpretation 9: Purchasing and supply professional means any qualified member who is into practice or employed by any organisation, ministry, corporation and engaged in purchasing, supply, procurement, stores, logistics, materials or warehouse management.

“Section 16(2): If, on or after the commencement date of this act, a person who is not a member of the institute practises or holds himself out as a member in expectation of a reward or takes or uses any name, title, addition or description implying that he is a member, he is guilty of an offence.

“Section 16(5): Where an offence under this section which has been committed by a body corporate is proved to have been committed with the consent or connivance of or attributable to any neglect on the part of any director, manager, secretary or other similar officer of the corporate body or any person purporting to act in such capacity, he, as well as the body corporate, shall be deemed to have committed the offence and shall be liable to be prosecuted and punished accordingly.”

Insisting that none of the members and trustees of the PPAN are registered members of CIPSMN, Aliyu stated: “We are confident that the ICPC will uphold the rule of law, fight corruption, and protect statutory institutions from subversion in this matter.

“We trust that this petition will receive the urgent and decisive attention it deserves. We are prepared to provide all necessary documents, witnesses, and further clarifications to aid your investigation.”