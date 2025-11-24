Insurgency: Nigeria, U.S. strengthen security partnership

Nigeria and the United States have strengthened the security partnership between the two countries in a bid to end insurgency in the West African nation.

In a statement on Monday, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, said discussions and engagements held last week between a high-level Nigerian delegation and U.S. officials.

According to Onanuga, these discussions will help strengthen security partnerships between the two countries and open new avenues for cooperation to protect Nigerian citizens.

He said the delegation, led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, met with senior officials across the U.S. Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of War.

“In all engagements in Washington, DC, the Nigerian delegation refuted allegations of genocide in Nigeria, emphasising that violent attacks affect families and communities across religious and ethnic lines,” Onanuga said.

“The delegation strongly rejected wrongful framing of the situation, saying such would only divide Nigerians and distort the realities on the ground.

“Following these engagements, the United States Government affirmed its readiness to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria.

“This includes enhanced intelligence support, expedited processing of defence equipment requests, and the potential provision of excess defence articles—subject to availability—to reinforce ongoing operations against terrorists and violent extremist groups.”

Onanuga said the United States also expressed its willingness to extend complementary support, including humanitarian assistance to affected populations in the Middle Belt and technical support to strengthen early-warning mechanisms.

He stated that Nigeria and the U.S. both agreed to implement immediately a non-binding cooperation framework and to establish a Joint Working Group to ensure a unified and coordinated approach to the agreed areas of cooperation.

In return, the Nigerian delegation reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening civilian protection measures.

Speaking further, Onanuga said the discussions provided ample opportunity to correct misconceptions about Nigeria, forged a constructive, solution-driven partnership with the United States, reinforced mutual trust, and advanced a coordinated approach to protecting vulnerable communities, especially in the Middle Belt.

The Federal Government also restated its awareness of heightened sensitivities regarding religious freedom and security, and urged citizens to remain assured that firm, urgent, and coordinated steps are being taken to secure the nation.

Members of the delegation included Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, Attorney General of the Federation; Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police; General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff; Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Parker Undiandeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence; Ms. Idayat Hassan, Special Adviser to the NSA; and Ambassador Ibrahim Babani, Director of Foreign Relations at the Office of the National Security Adviser.