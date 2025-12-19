IPAC expresses worry over abandoned projects in Ebonyi

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Ebonyi State, yesterday, expressed concern over the abandonment of several government projects across the state by local contractors, calling on Governor Francis Nwifuru to take urgent action.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki after monitoring government projects across the state, IPAC State Chairman, Nasir Ernest Nwaze, called on Nwifuru to decisively act by forcing contractors back to the site or terminating non-performing contracts, saying that the local contractors are sabotaging the governor’s efforts.



He expressed displeasure following findings monitoring some government projects, including the industrial cluster, Ezzangbo; Vanco tunnel and Flyover; Information and Communication Technology (ICT) University at Oferekpe, Aeronautical University at Onueke, Duplexes for Ebonyi traditional rulers, and the housing estates opposite Chiboy.



Nwaze disclosed that part of the findings at the industrial cluster show that nothing is happening there. He added that workers at the site only mobilise to the site whenever they are informed that the governor is coming for inspection.

Nwaze said: “In our tradition, IPAC, every year, visits project sites of government, analyses government performances, and draws conclusions and advises government on areas, commends them on areas they need to be commended, and then recommends areas they need for improvement.

And that is what we have done. Yesterday, we visited some areas, about six sites.



“Our findings at the industrial city cluster show that nothing was happening there. There were no workers. We didn’t meet anybody at the site.”



He stated further that project sites visited where contractors have abandoned their contracts were mostly handled by local contractors.



He charged the Commissioner and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on project monitoring not to renege on their responsibilities, but to complement the government’s efforts.