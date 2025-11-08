IPAN assures of safeguarding the nation’s health

The Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN) has assured Nigerians of its commitment to safeguard the health of the nation.

Its Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Aliyu Abdullahi Angara, said the agency is committed and focused on testing foods, water, medicines, cosmetics, building materials, solid materials, and the air Nigerians breathe in to ensure public health safety.

He said this in Lagos at IPAN’s press conference to announce its maiden national summit on ‘Strengthening Analytical Laboratory Regulatory Frameworks and Compliance’ scheduled for November 10 to 11, 202,5 in Ikeja, Lagos.

The registrar explained that it is in recognition of this reality that IPAN, with the full endorsement of its supervisory ministry, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, has taken the bold step of convening the national summit.

He stressed that the goal of the agency is to chart a harmonised pathway towards a unified and effective regulatory system.

That will make laboratory data more credible and national policy decisions more evidence-based, in addition to ensuring professionalism.

The Director of Science at IPAN, Adeyemi Opeoluwa, said the two-day programme will ensure intensive learning, dialogue and skill building as part of IPAN’s statutory commitment to ensuring that every public health analyst remains technically competent, ethically grounded and meets global standards.

He noted that the summit would also help to end quackery, adding that the fight against quackery is a continuous process.