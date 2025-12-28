IPI award: Ogun gov applauds DSS chief for strengthening media ties

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commended the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi, following his recognition by the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI), highlighting the award as a testament to professionalism and respect for democratic norms.

The honour was presented to Mr Ajayi at IPI’s annual conference earlier this month in Abuja, an event at which President Bola Tinubu also acknowledged the developing relationship between Nigeria’s security agencies and the media.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abeokuta, the governor described the award as particularly meaningful because it comes from an established media institution recognised for its oversight role in society.

“The award conferred on the DSS Director-General by the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute is a clear acknowledgement of his efforts in promoting constructive engagement between the media and security agencies, with the ultimate aim of building a united and resilient front against insecurity,” Abiodun said.

He added that the recognition reflects Mr Ajayi’s commitment to human rights, press freedom and the rule of law, noting that the endorsement carries considerable weight coming from the media community.

Governor Abiodun also observed that, since his appointment, the DSS chief has anchored his leadership on professionalism, decency and discipline, fostering a relationship of mutual respect with journalists.

“This honour is well deserved. It serves as an inspiration to public officials across the country to uphold transparency, accountability and good governance,” the governor said, emphasising that a free, responsible and vibrant press is essential for national development.

Abiodun expressed confidence that the collaboration between the Ogun State Government and the DSS would continue to strengthen, while wishing Mr Ajayi continued success in advancing national security in line with democratic principles.