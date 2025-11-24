Is Nigeria cursed, or are we the curse? – Obi laments over insecurity

The 2023 presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has lamented over the alarming increase in the level of insecurity across Nigeria in recent time.

Obi poured out his pain on Monday morning via a post on his official X account, saying: “The past 10 days in Nigeria have witnessed unprecedented negative news, a level of chaos, insecurity, and institutional decay that should trouble the conscience of all the leaders.

“Our country is now going through troubling times, not by fate, but by our collective leadership failures that allow insecurity, lawlessness, and institutional decay to thrive.”

According to Obi, each day confronts Nigerians with a new tragedy and a new reminder that our beloved country is drifting amid a clear absence of competent, compassionate, responsive and responsible leadership.

“We have all watched a nation blessed with people of strength and resilience drift into avoidable disorder. We should be asking ourselves: Are we cursed, or are we the curse?,” he asked.

The former Governor of Anambra State, continuing broke down the negative events that have occurred in the past 10 days in Nigeria.

1.11/11/25 – 6 senior directors from the Ministry of Defence were kidnapped along the Kogi axis, reminding us that even those tasked with securing our nation are no longer safe.

2.15/11/25 – A senior military officer, a Brigadier General, was brutally executed, a grave signal of the danger engulfing both civilians and security personnel.

3.16/11/25 – 64 civilians, including women and children, were abducted in Zamfara, with innocent lives also lost in the attack.

4. 17/11/25 – 25 schoolgirls, young children with dreams and innocence, were abducted in Kebbi and their Vice Principal was killed, adding to the heartbreaking list of attacks on our nation’s future.

5. 18/11/25 – Worshippers praying peacefully in a church in Kwara State were violently disrupted, with some killed and about 38 abducted. A place of worship, meant to be a sanctuary, became a scene of fear.

6. 18/11/25 – A disturbing crisis unfolded at the PDP Wadata Plaza headquarters. Instead of de-escalation, elements within the security agencies worsened the situation and further instigated it. Rather than focusing on protecting citizens, the government watched with amusement, encouraging the destruction of political parties and the weakening of our democracy.

7. 18/11/25 – During the All Nigeria Judges’ Conference, judges who should embody neutrality and integrity were seen standing as the APC partisan song “On Your Mandate We Shall Stand” played ahead of the President’s address. This troubling moment further eroded public trust in institutions expected to protect the rule of law.

8. 19/11/25 – Soldiers heading to rescue the Kebbi State abducted schoolgirls were ambushed, showing once again how undersupported our security forces have become.

9. 21/11/25 – Nigerians awoke to the devastating news that over 300 schoolchildren and 12 teachers were abducted from a Catholic school in Niger State.

10.22/11/25 – Bandits opened fire on farmers in Kaduna killing one of them.

23/11/25- Terrorists Ambush, Gun Down 5 Police Officers, Injure 2 in Sabon Sara, Darazo LGA, Bauchi State.

Speaking further, Obi said: “And just as I was speaking about this, I received yet another devastating report about the abduction of 13 female farmers in Askira-Uba LGA of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists.”

He added that no serious nation survives on excuses, indifference, or absentee leadership, stating that what Nigerians are witnessing is not inevitable, it is the direct consequence of the leaders not valuing human life.

Obi said Nigeria is bleeding because those elected to protect the nation have chosen comfort over courage, politics over people, and power over purpose.

Advising the leaders, he said: “We the leaders must remember that governance is not a title, it is a duty to protect every child, every community, and every citizen. We need competence, compassion, and a government that shows up when it matters the most.

“To every Nigerian shaken in these past 10 days, my heart is with you. You deserve safety, you deserve peace. We deserve a government that values our lives above politics. Nigeria must rise again.”