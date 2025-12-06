Islamic group, CAN leaders unite to end Plateau crises

A popular northern Islamic scholar and Chairman of the Qur’anic Believers Harmony for Peace Initiative (QBHI), Sheikh Yahya Ibrahim Masussuka, has met with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leaders in Plateau State to discuss ways to end years of religious crises and promote harmony between Muslims and Christians in the region.

During the visit, Masussuka highlighted the devastating effects of religious crises in Plateau State, including loss of lives of residents and travellers, destruction of property, and disruption of economic activities of the state.

“Plateau State, once celebrated as the ‘Home of Peace and Tourism,’ has witnessed painful religious and ethnic crises over the years. From Jos North to Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Wase, Bassa, and Shendam, among many, clashes fueled by intolerance, misinformation, political manipulation, and socio-economic deprivation have damaged inter-religious relations”, he said.

According to him, religious leaders are in the best position to rebuild inter-religious bridges in the state through dialogue, mediation and preaching.

He called on the government to prioritise industrial restoration, create sustainable employment for youths, and invest in skill acquisition and vocational training as part of measures to tackle youth restiveness and violence.

“We are here today not as Muslims or Christians, but as Nigerians bound by one destiny. Our peaceful coexistence is not an option but a divine arrangement and national necessity”, he added.

The QBHI chairman urged the government to strengthen security architecture, support community-based peacebuilding initiatives, and prioritise industrial restoration to reduce religious conflicts and youth radicalisation.

Responding, the CAN leaders emphasised that both Islam and Christianity command tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and respect for human dignity, citing scriptural support for their position.

They commended the Islamic cleric for the visit, saying it was timely and crucial towards promoting peace in the state.

In other news, in a sustained effort to disrupt the activities of non-state actors, troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP), currently conducting Operation Peace Shield, have raided the hideout of a suspected gunrunner in Plateau State.

A statement on Thursday by the Media Information Officer of JTF OPEP, Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, said the operation was carried out on December 3, 2025, by troops of Sector 2 (Sub-Sector 3) deployed at Gashish, following credible intelligence on the suspect’s activities in Ranbiri Village, Kafi Abu, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Although the suspect fled the area before the troops’ arrival, a thorough search of the hideout led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine and communication equipment, according to the statement.

It said all recovered items are currently in safe custody, while efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the fleeing gunrunner.

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace remain highly motivated and will continue to employ all legitimate means to protect innocent civilians while dismantling the supply chains of criminal elements within the joint operations area, the statement added.