‘It’s illegal to refer to Wike as ‘National Leader of PDP’

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bauchi State, has said that referring to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as the national leader of the party is unconstitutional and illegal, saying the minister has been expelled.

The party in the state also described the threats by the loyalists of the minister to vacate the state offices as “null, void, illegal, and of absolutely no effect.”

While addressing journalists yesterday, the Party Publicity Secretary, Dayyabu Chiroma, said that the “thinly veiled threats, reckless accusations, and pre-emptive attempts to assign blame for hypothetical acts of violence betray a troubling desperation and are wholly irresponsible.

“We ask: what legitimate authority resorts to intimidation rather than law, and what lawful leadership governs by fear instead of constitutional process?”

He said the PDP in the state remained a law-abiding political organisation firmly committed to peace, democratic engagement, and strict adherence to the rule of law, adding that the chapter would not be cowed by “alarmist rhetoric” calculated to manufacture tension or create a false atmosphere of crisis where none exists.

Dayyabu dismissed the attempt to create a faction in the state, describing the splinter group loyal to Wike as illegal, saying such a faction negates the proper process and party constitution.

Speaking on the directive ordering party members to vacate PDP secretariats across Bauchi State, Dayyabu said it was “null, void, illegal, and of absolutely no effect.”

“We ask again: by what authority do impostors issue eviction notices over party property they neither control nor lawfully administer?”