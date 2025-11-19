Jandor, Ojelabi join Egbe-Idimu LCDA chairman to mark 100 days in office

The leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has joined the party’s State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs, Robert Kayode Bibire, to inaugurate a road infrastructure constructed by the Chairman of Egbe-Idimu LCDA, Prince Idris Balogun.

According to Jandor, the moments underscore the transformative impact of collective effort and shared responsibility.

He noted that the commissioning of the Phidel College road was a testament to purposeful leadership and community-centred governance.

He expressed delight at being part of the event, which highlighted the value of sustained public service and collective effort in advancing community stability and cohesion.

Adediran commended LCDA Chairman, Balogun’s competence in delivering infrastructure that will ease mobility, stimulate local commerce, and enhance the daily experience of residents.

He said: “Earlier today, I had the pleasure of joining distinguished leaders of our party for the commissioning of the newly constructed Phidel College road delivered by Hon. Prince Idris Balogun, the Executive Chairman of Egbe-Idimu LCDA. The event served as a powerful reminder of what purposeful leadership and community-centred governance can accomplish when clear vision is backed by total commitment.

“Standing alongside our party Chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs, Hon. Robert Kayode Bibire, as well as other leaders who have dedicated themselves to the advancement, stability, and cohesion of our communities, was both enriching and humbling. Witnessing, firsthand, an infrastructural development that will ease mobility, stimulate local commerce, and enhance the daily experience of residents, strengthens the value of sustained public service.

“Moments like this underscore the transformative impact of collective effort and shared responsibility. I am truly honoured to have been part of such a meaningful milestone for our people and our community.

“Hon. Idris Balogun, in just 100 days in office, has exhibited competence in delivering meaningful projects to the people of Egbe-Idimu LCDA.”

Earlier at the mega empowerment programme of Balogun, Jandor commended President Bola Tinubu’s push for full local government autonomy, describing it as helping to shape Nigeria’s future by making more funds available to local governments.

He applauded Balogun’s empowerment of 500 residents with grants exceeding N50 million as well as distribution of various equipment, including hair dryers, sewing machines, generators, air fryer ovens, clippers, bench grinders, gas cylinders and other items.