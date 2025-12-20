JAN’s Smartgenix Aeromonitor wins 2025 JA Africa Company of the year

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) has announced that Smartgenix Aeromonitor Limited, representing Nigeria from Darul Noor by Intercontinental Schools, has been crowned 2025 Africa Company of the Year (ACOY) alongside a cash prize of $3000.

The team also secured the Public Choice Award, garnering votes from Nigerians both locally and globally, which showcased their exceptional innovation on the continental stage.

The annual JA Africa Company of the Year competition gathers Africa’s top young entrepreneurs, who excel at national competitions, to compete for various categories. This year’s theme, ACT: Action for Climate Transformation, challenged participants to develop solutions addressing environmental, social, and economic issues in their communities.

Sproutgenix Aeromonitor Ltd impressed judges with their drone technology for precision agriculture, designed to reduce costs, save time, minimize labor, and support sustainable climate action.

The winning team, Ruqaiya Abdulfatai Alubankudi, Khadija Muhammad Musa, Rukaiya Makki Abubakar, and Zainab Idris Gaya, are secondary school students redefining youth-led innovation across Africa.

As continental champions, the team will now advance to the De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award, JA Worldwide’s prestigious global competition that brings together first-place winners from JA’s six regional competitions. The award includes global recognition, educational opportunities, and a US$15,000 prize.

Chairman, Board of Directors, Junior Achievement Nigeria, Dave Uduanu,said: “Smartgenix Aeromonitor Limited demonstrates the creativity, resilience, and leadership potential of Nigerian youth. They are proof that with the right mentorship and opportunity, young innovators can lead on the global stage.”

Through initiatives like Company Programme, SET4LYF, amongst others, Junior Achievement Nigeria continues to empower young people aged 5 to 35 with financial literacy, work readiness, entrepreneurship, and digital skills, bridging the gap between education and real-world impact.