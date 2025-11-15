Kalabaris unite after centuries of breaking into Communities in Rivers

The Kalabari Ethnic Nationality in Rivers State, has resolve to unite after centuries of breaking into several Communities in Rivers State .

The Kalabari kingdom comprises of three Local Government Areas; Akuku -Toru, Asari- Toru and Degema. It is a prominent eastern Ijaw subgroup with several communities.

The whole Communities this weekend have decided to return to Elem-Kalabari, their ancestral land, to celebrate a ‘New Year’ festival jointly as a symbol of unity for the second time.

According to the people, the festival demonstrates their togetherness and decision to unite as a people.

The venue for this year’s ‘New Year Festival’, Elem-Kalabari, is expected to attract tourists and dignitaries across the world following its serene location, the famous ancestral and the development of the blue economy in the area, among others.

According to a statement from the organisers of the festival, the Kalabari Renaissance Foundation, the Kalabaris are naturally placed where they must rise early to survive, adding that, the prominence of the Kalabari people is annually reinforced with the new year festivals in all Kalabari communities.

The statement signed by the Chairman of the organisers, Mr. Harry Awolayeofori Macmorrison, explained that Kalabari, is one of the foremost Ijaw groups that has all it takes to occupy a place on the tourism calendar of Nigeria.

The Festival which is aimed to usher in the blessings of the year 2026, ahead of other ethnic groups in Nigeria started on Thursday, November 13, 2025 with an arts exhibition in Port Harcourt and will be crowned with a grand performances by cultural and contemporary groups from across the Kalabari land, where people will converge and enjoy the unique abilities of the Kalabari people.

The Head, Media and Member of Board of Trustee, Ibiba DonPedro, said, dignitaries expected at the festival include;representative from Rivers and Bayelsa State, leaders of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), and delegates from the US and the UK.

At the exhibition ,a professor of Arts at the Ignatius Ajuru university of Education Port Harcourt, Professor Charles Omuaru, called on the Kalabaris to build a museum to preserve their rich cultural artefacts.

Omuaru said, the Kalabari nation is rich in historical and cultural artefacts but have been wasted over the years because of lack of museum to preserve them.

The university don also kicked against the call for the repatriation of historical artefacts taken from Africa by The Europeans , stressing that of the repatriation of such artefacts will be destroyed because of lack of mechanism in Africa to preserve them.

He said rather than call for their repatriation ,Africa can asked for reparations.

Professor Omuaru also called on the Kalabaris to use the occasion of this year’s New year celebration to further cement their unity.

Meanwhile some stakeholders in the Kalabari kingdom have called for unity among Kalabari people.

The secretary of Elem Kalabari council of Chiefs,Alabo Kingsley Young Jack said the Kalabaris value the festival because it brings unity among them.

He said the Kalabari nation is rich in historical and cultural artefacts but added that some of them have been taken away by the early Europeans.

Also speaking the paramount head of the Kemsaipruye-Igbo group of houses Ke Town Degema local government area, Alhaji Daud Oduboye Peniel said Kalabari Unity is necessary to enable the nation move forward.

Also speaking an ace journalist, Don Pedro said the festival was very significant inview of of its historical antecedent in the Kalabari nation.

She said the festival was at the very foundation of the kingdom as it dealt with the totality of their lives.

Ibibia Don Pedro used the occasion to thank The Amanyanabo of Elem Kalabari Kingdom HRH Alhaji Asari Dokubo for his support towards the hosting of the festival.