MOWAA clarifies operations, denies owning Benin artefacts

The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) has issued a clarification regarding its operations and the status of its collections, amid reports suggesting an imminent official commissioning.

In a statement, the institution said the formal opening has been scheduled for next year to allow for the completion of ongoing construction and broader stakeholder engagement. Activities planned for November, it added, will serve as preview events and the launch of Nigeria Imaginary: Homecoming, an expanded exhibition initially presented at the 2024 Venice Biennale featuring 11 Nigerian artists.

MOWAA emphasised that it does not claim ownership of any Benin Bronzes or artefacts, noting that all items in its care are held with the consent of their rightful owners or relevant authorities. The museum described its focus as the promotion of modern and contemporary West African art, complementing existing institutions such as the Benin Royal Museum and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) Benin Museum through research, heritage preservation, and education.

The museum reiterated its respect for the people of Benin and His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II (CFR), the Oba of Benin, stating its commitment to collaboration and cultural integrity. The institution also highlighted that its first completed facility, the MOWAA Institute, will serve as a centre for training, research, and cultural exchange, providing opportunities for artisans and creative professionals in Edo State.

Operating as an independent charitable trust, MOWAA said it has no shareholders and does not distribute profits, with all resources reinvested into cultural and educational programmes. The museum clarified that former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki holds no financial or other interest in the institution.

MOWAA further suggested that its initiatives would contribute to the local economy by attracting tourism and creating employment, noting that Benin City was recently highlighted by The New York Times as one of the world’s top destinations to visit.

The Guardian reports that MOWAA is scheduled to open to the public on 11 November, with its inaugural exhibition, Nigeria Imaginary: Homecoming, marking the institution’s first major curatorial project.

The exhibition is an expanded version of the Nigeria Pavilion presented at the 2024 Venice Biennale and aims to offer visitors an early perspective on MOWAA’s curatorial vision and approach.

In a statement issued in Lagos, MOWAA’s Head of Communications and Media Relations, Mrs Wase Aguele-Konu, said details of the full opening-week programme would be shared on Friday via the museum’s official website, wearemowaa.org.

Aguele-Konu anticipated considerable interest from residents of Benin City, the wider Edo community, visitors from across Nigeria and the ECOWAS region, as well as international tourists and scholars. “Discounted entry rates will be available for Benin residents and ECOWAS nationals to ensure accessibility and encourage local engagement and ownership,” she explained.

As part of its City Connections Programme, MOWAA will collaborate with local artists, cultural practitioners, and entrepreneurs to host events and workshops across Benin City. Aguele-Konu said the initiative is designed to extend the museum’s reach beyond its walls, strengthen the local cultural ecosystem, and support hospitality and business sectors.

The museum has also partnered with regional hotels, food vendors, and transport providers to assist visitors during the opening week and in subsequent operations.