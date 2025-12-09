Kano Governor Spurs Regional Development, Lays Foundation for Gaya Polytechnic

… Commissions 5km road network to boost economic activity in Gaya

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has laid the foundation stone for the construction of Gaya Polytechnic, a project designed to accelerate educational and economic development across the emirate.

The new state-owned institution, located in Kano South Senatorial District, will equip young people with technical and vocational skills across a range of disciplines.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony at the proposed permanent site, the Governor described the Polytechnic as a new hub for technical incubation, vocational excellence, and professional development.

Yusuf said the institution would provide the expertise required for a modern economy, including engineering technology, applied sciences, environmental studies, and business education. He stressed that establishing the Polytechnic in Gaya was a deliberate move to honour the emirate’s long-standing legacy of learning, recalling its centuries-old reputation as a centre of Islamic scholarship.

“This is not merely an infrastructural project; it is a recognition of a proud people, a proud heritage, and a continued legacy of knowledge passed down by our forefathers,” he said.

He encouraged residents to safeguard the institution, support its management, and ensure a smooth take-off for the benefit of the community and the state. The Governor added that the Polytechnic would create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, attract investment, and stimulate long-term growth in Gaya and surrounding areas.

Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Higher Education, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, commended the Governor for selecting Gaya as the location, noting that admissions would begin soon. The Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, also praised the administration for delivering impactful projects across the emirate.

Chairman of the Implementation Committee and former Vice-Chancellor of Northwest University, Prof. Atiku Kurawa, said the committee had worked diligently to ensure the institution delivers quality education and recognised certifications.

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf commissioned a five-kilometre road network designed to open up and modernise the Gaya Emirate. The ceremony, held at the Emir’s palace, preceded the foundation laying of the Polytechnic. The Governor urged the contractor to strictly adhere to specifications to ensure durability.

He explained that the road would be fitted with solar-powered streetlights and modern drainage systems, covered with interlocking tiles to enhance durability and aesthetics. He also assured residents that the longstanding water scarcity in the area would soon be resolved, noting that technical surveys are ongoing to channel water from the Wudil River to Gaya.

The Governor reiterated the importance of leveraging the new Polytechnic to advance education in the emirate and thanked the Emir and the people for their continued support.

In his remarks, Emir Abdulkadir noted that nearly 80 per cent of the Governor’s campaign promises had been fulfilled and commended the establishment of a second Polytechnic in the emirate. The Governor’s entourage included the Deputy Governor, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Local Government Chairmen, and party supporters.

Yusuf also commissioned the newly completed Gaya Town Hall and inspected the ongoing construction of the Women’s Reformatory Institute in Gaya.