Yusuf holds prayer session over insecurity in Kano

Amid banditry and terrorism in parts of Kano, ‎Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, yesterday, hosted top Islamic scholars and over 4,000 reciters of the Quran in a special supplication to end the menace state.

At the prayer session, leaders of Islamic sects, traditional rulers, led by Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, and top government officials,sought peace in Kano and Nigeria at large.

Leaders of various Islamic sects, including Sheikh Tijjani Bala Kalarawi, Sheikh Dr Muhammad Sani Ashir, Sheikh Adam Abba Koki, Sheikh Bazallah Shiek Nasir Kabara, and Sheikh Abdullahi Uwaisu Madabo, Sheikh Dr Mujitaba Abdulkadir Bauchi and Gwani Lawi Gwani Dankillori Maiduguri,emphasised the urgent need for continuous prayers to overcome the security challenges facing the state.

Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the successful gathering and urged the people of Kano, particularly key stakeholders, to support the government’s commitment to addressing insecurity, stressing that banditry does not distinguish between political affiliation, social status, or community.

He recalled that the ancient city and its environs have historically enjoyed divine protection, noting that the administration will continue to embrace prayers alongside lawful measures to ensure the sustenance of peace and tranquillity.

In his remarks, the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, thanked Almighty Allah for the successful prayer gathering and called on the people to remain united in supporting government efforts toward restoring peace for the collective good.

He also appreciated Governor Yusuf’s recent visit to affected communities alongside heads of security agencies, describing the action as timely and reassuring.