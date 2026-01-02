Kano govt. approves ₦6.9b for execution of key projects

The Kano State Executive Council has approved over ₦6.9 billion for the execution of various projects aimed at improving welfare and accelerating development in different parts of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Waiya, disclosed this after the 36th Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Kano, on Thursday.

He said that the council approved over ₦859.2 million compensation for structures affected by a 5 km road construction in Tudun Wada Local Government Area.

He added that about ₦358.5 million was approved for storm water drainage in Kano Municipal, and ₦896 million was earmarked for a failed culvert reconstruction in Kiru Local Government Area.

He explained that the council also approved the sum of ₦2.6 billion for Yandodo-Mai-Allo Road construction, ₦1.2 billion for a box culvert construction, and ₦431.7 million for the Entrepreneurship Institute’s graduation and empowerment.

Waiya said the council also approved ₦85.6 million for water pipeline extension in Gwale, ₦285 million for classroom construction, and ₦157,689,000 for the conduct of an anti-corruption workshop.

The council also approved the transmission of four bills to the House of Assembly and the implementation of the PPP Policy and Manual.

They included the Kano State Local Governments Administration Bill 2025 and the Kano State Economic Planning and Development Council Bill 2025. The others were the Kano State Education Bill 2025 and the Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Dambatta Law 2025 (renaming the institution).

The council also saw awards recognising achievements in digital transformation, leadership excellence, housing development, healthcare delivery, community development, and support for vulnerable groups.

Waiya said, “Additionally, development partners presented a skills acquisition training package and donated a 32-seater coaster bus.”