Kano govt calls for Ganduje’s arrest over alleged inflammatory comments

The Kano State Government has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, over alleged inflammatory comments on the security situation in the state.

Ganduje had claimed that Kano was becoming vulnerable to banditry and disclosed plans to recruit 12,000 personnel under a proposed religious police outfit, Khairul Nas, to tackle recent attacks.

He also advised Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to adopt his past security strategies to prevent the situation from escalating.

Reacting to the comments, the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Abdullahi Ibrahim Waiya, said Ganduje’s remarks were capable of heightening tension and undermining ongoing security efforts.

Briefing journalists on the resolutions of the 34th Executive Council Meeting held on Thursday, Waiya said the council viewed Ganduje’s comments—and those of Deputy Senate President Barau I. Jibrin—as “inciting, reckless, and capable of undermining the security efforts of the Kano State Government and the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.”

He said both the state and federal governments had demonstrated genuine concern for the security challenges affecting citizens and were working tirelessly to safeguard lives and property.

Waiya expressed regret that despite the government’s efforts to contain recent threats, Ganduje’s statements “worsened the situation.”

He said: “Less than 48 hours after Ganduje’s statement, suspected bandits infiltrated some border communities in the state, raising concerns that the remarks might have been premeditated or linked to the assault.

“The council reaffirmed its appreciation to the Federal Government and security agencies for their ongoing support in the fight against insecurity, and therefore called for the immediate investigation and arrest of the former governor for attempting to create an illegal militia group.

“Government urged public figures to avoid statements that could incite unrest and assured citizens of its commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order across the state.”

Efforts to get a reaction from Ganduje’s former Chief of Staff and former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Mohammed Garba, were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls or text messages at the time of filing this report.

The call for Ganduje’s arrest is not the first time he has been a person of concern for the Kano State Government.

In mid-October, the Kano State Government filed criminal charges at the State High Court against former Governor Ganduje and his children, over the Dala Inland Dry Port Limited ownership scandal.

The government alleged that Ganduje secretly transferred the state government’s 20 per cent stake in the facility to private hands, making his children co-owners of the company before awarding a contract worth more than N4 billion to provide infrastructure for the project.