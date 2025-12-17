Kano govt partners FG to resume Wuju-Wuju Road project

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced that the state government, in partnership with the Federal Government, will resume the Wuju-Wuju road project, abandoned for the past ten years.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the development, noting that the Federal Government had agreed to intervene and resume construction of the project initiated during the administration of former Kano State Governor and NNPP national leader, Engineer Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

He said the road, which crosses the Jakara River, will be fitted with street lighting to beautify the area and ease the hardship faced by residents.

Recalling his earlier role, the governor said: “In 2013, during the second tenure of Engineer Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, I served as Commissioner for Works and worked tirelessly on the construction of the road. However, after the end of his tenure, the project was abandoned.”

“We sought the collaboration of the Federal Government, and I am pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached to resume work within the next three days,” he added.

Governor Yusuf assured that the project would, by the grace of God, be completed in the shortest possible time and directed contractors to commence work immediately.