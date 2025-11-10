KASCO remits yearly profit to Kano Govt first time in 10 years

The Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO) has remitted 60 per cent of its 2024 yearly profit, amounting to ₦200.4 million, to the Kano State Government — the first time in over a decade that the company has made such a remittance.
The remittance followed the presentation of a dummy cheque by the Managing Director of KASCO, Kabiru Sani Yakubu, to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf during the 33rd State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Kano.
Yakubu disclosed that the company recorded a profit of ₦334 million for the 2024 financial year, describing it as a historic milestone since the company’s establishment in 1991.
He commended the state government for its support and business-friendly environment, which he said revived the company’s operational efficiency and enhanced transparency in its financial management.
In his remarks, Governor Yusuf lauded KASCO’s management for restoring the company to profitability and assured continued government support to sustain the momentum of growth and accountability across state-owned enterprises.
The governor added that the development aligns with his administration’s commitment to reposition Kano’s public institutions for economic self-sufficiency and public benefit.
