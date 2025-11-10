KASCO remits yearly profit to Kano Govt first time in 10 years

‎The Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO) has remitted 60 per cent of its 2024 yearly profit, amounting to ₦200.4 million, to the Kano State Government — the first time in over a decade that the company has made such a remittance.

‎

The remittance followed the presentation of a dummy cheque by the Managing Director of KASCO, Kabiru Sani Yakubu, to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf during the 33rd State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Kano.

‎

Yakubu disclosed that the company recorded a profit of ₦334 million for the 2024 financial year, describing it as a historic milestone since the company’s establishment in 1991.

‎.

He commended the state government for its support and business-friendly environment, which he said revived the company’s operational efficiency and enhanced transparency in its financial management.

‎.

In his remarks, Governor Yusuf lauded KASCO’s management for restoring the company to profitability and assured continued government support to sustain the momentum of growth and accountability across state-owned enterprises.

‎

The governor added that the development aligns with his administration’s commitment to reposition Kano’s public institutions for economic self-sufficiency and public benefit.