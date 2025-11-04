Governor Yusuf bags SWANS outstanding award for sports development

Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has won the outstanding performance award of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in recognition of his remarkable achievements in sports development within the state.

The award was received by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Mr Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, during the 60th anniversary of the association at National Stadium in Abuja on Friday.

The formal presentation took place during the 33rd State Executive Council Meeting at the Council Chamber, Government House Kano, on Saturday.

The State Director General, Media and Publicity, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, presented the award to Governor Yusuf on Saturday.

The spokesman said he received the award on the Governor’s behalf at the 66th Golden Jubilee celebration of SWANS, which was held in Abuja recently.

The Director General informed the Governor that the National Executive Members of SWANS unanimously selected him for the Excellence Award, recognising his significant contributions.

A statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, quoted Dawakin Tofa as stressing that Governor Yusuf’s strategic investment in sports development is a crucial initiative.

“This investment is intended to curb youth restiveness and foster job creation as a direct motivation for tackling unemployment,” he added.

The Director General, on behalf of the Kano State Government, made a substantial donation to the SWANS appeal fund for the establishment of its secretariat.

He further assured them that the Kano State Government, under the leadership of Governor Yusuf, is always committed to partnering with the union to enhance and upgrade sports activities not only in the state but across the country.