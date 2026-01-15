Katsina pays N45bn in death, life benefits to 14,560 workers

Katsina State Governor, Dr. Dikko Radda, has disclosed that his administration has paid a total of N45.89 billion in accrued life and death benefits to 14,560 workers since assuming office in May 2023.

Governor Radda made this known on Thursday during the flag-off ceremony for the disbursement of the final tranche of N21 billion in accrued life and death benefits for state and local government workers.

He explained that state and local government workers had faced challenges in accessing their entitlements promptly since 2019, adding that his administration had taken deliberate steps to clear the backlog of liabilities accumulated between October 2019 and October 2025.

According to the governor, from the inception of his administration to date, a total of N18.56 billion in accrued workers’ benefits has been approved for payment to 4,743 beneficiaries at the state level.

He added that another N27.34 billion was approved for the payment of similar benefits to 9,817 beneficiaries from local governments and Local Education Authorities (LEAs) across the state.

Radda said the achievement was made possible following the establishment of a State and Local Government Pension Reform Committee, which critically assessed, screened and verified all outstanding liabilities accrued between 2019 and 2025 before making recommendations to the government.

While the state government had earlier flagged off the disbursement of over N23 billion in accrued life and death benefits last year, the current disbursement of more than N21 billion represents the second and final payment of the total N45.89 billion liability.

Radda assured beneficiaries that the completion of the payment of life and death benefits “marks a new beginning for the state.”

“We have successfully achieved our determination to ensure that no retired worker leaves the service with unfulfilled entitlements or lingering uncertainties.

“We must honour our loyalty, sacrifices and dedication for the progress and development of Katsina State. I hope the amount paid to you will be effectively utilised to maintain your respective families,” he said.