Katsina to expend N14b on water conservation structures project

Katsina State Government is set to construct water conservation structures worth N14.05 billion in Faskari Local Government Area.

The project, to be constructed in collaboration with the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Programme, aims to combat climate change, desertification, and environmental degradation.

Governor Dikko Radda formally handed over the site to the construction company on Tuesday evening, located in the Sabon Layin Galadima community in Faskari.

Speaking, Radda reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening water security, restoring degraded lands, and enhancing the resilience of frontline communities in the state.

The governor said effective water conservation remains crucial for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), boosting food production, supporting pastoral and livestock communities, expanding domestic water access, and building resilience against extreme climate conditions.

Governor Radda assured that his administration would maintain transparency, accountability and rigorous supervision throughout the implementation of the Faskari Water Conservation Project.

He added that every stage of construction work would be monitored to ensure value for money and long-term sustainability.

He commended the Federal Government, the World Bank, and development partners supporting the ACReSAL Programme, as well as the state Ministry of Environment and the State Project Management Unit, for their dedication and professionalism in making the project possible.

Governor Radda called on the people of Sabon Layin Galadmina to ensure community ownership of the project, urging residents to protect and safeguard it for the benefit of present and future generations.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Hamza Suleiman, said the project aims to tackle climate change, desertification, and water scarcity in semi-arid areas.

Sulieman said the structures would support farming, boost food security, reduce land degradation, and help the community withstand climate challenges.

ACReSAL Project Coordinator, Yusha’u Sani, said the structure has a storage capacity of 700,000 cubic meters of water, making it one of the significant water bodies serving the community.

Sani said that, when completed, the project would improve livelihoods, strengthen food security, and support the state government’s agenda of reducing pollution and boosting agricultural productivity.

He added that the water body would also aid the next phase of irrigation activities and align with wider efforts to expand modern irrigation systems.

In other news, TORQ Agro is to set up a $3.5 million, or approximately N5 billion, integrated poultry farm and hatchery facility in Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The project, which would be located on a 10-hectare plot of land in Barawa Forest Reserve, would see the state Governor, Dr Dikko Radda, performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the project on Thursday, November 27.

Scheduled for completion in 12 months starting January 2026, the project is expected to house 300,000 layers and 100,000 broilers, making it one of the largest poultry operations in northern Nigeria by the time of inauguration.

A spokesperson to the state governor, Ibrahim Mohammed, quoted TORQ Agro as saying that the project would create 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, providing employment opportunities for Katsina youths and boosting the state’s agricultural economy.