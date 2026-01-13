Kefas reaffirms commitment to people-oriented projects in Taraba

GOV. AGBU KEFAS CONVENES TARABA POLITICAL STAKEHOLDERS MEETING, HINT AT POSSIBLE DEFECTION TO APC By Hassan Garba The Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas

GOV. AGBU KEFAS CONVENES TARABA POLITICAL STAKEHOLDERS MEETING, HINT AT POSSIBLE DEFECTION TO APC By Hassan Garba The Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to executing projects that have direct and positive impacts on the lives of the people of the state.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday in Takum Local Government Council during the inauguration of the 12-kilometre Takum–Lissam Road construction project.

He said his government has recorded significant achievements in promoting unity and enhancing security across the state, expressing optimism that better days lie ahead for the people of Taraba.

Governor Kefas emphasised that infrastructure development remains a key priority of his administration, noting that road projects such as the Takum–Lissam Road are critical to improving access, economic activities and the overall well-being of residents.

Also speaking, the management of the construction company handling the project assured the state government and residents that the road would be completed before the end of the year, adding that quality and durability would not be compromised.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Works, Mr Moseh Luka, said the project would enhance socio-economic development, boost commercial activities and improve security surveillance within the area and its environs.

Earlier in the day, Governor Kefas visited the burnt Wukari Local Government Area Secretariat to assess the extent of damage caused by a recent fire outbreak.

Briefing the governor, the council chairman disclosed that no fewer than 17 departments were affected by the inferno, which reportedly occurred last Friday evening after the close of work.

Governor Kefas expressed sympathy with the council over the incident and assured the authorities that the state government would give the matter the necessary attention.