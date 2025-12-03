Kidnapped 38 Kwara church worshippers reunite with families

Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke-Isegun in Eruku community of Ekiti Local Government of Kwara was recently attacked by bandits

The 38 church worshippers abducted last Tuesday in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, have reunited with their families after over a week in Ilorin receiving medical attention.

The victims were rescued following a coordinated operation involving the Federal Government, the Kwara State Government, and the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA). All 38 were handed over to the Executive Chairman of Ekiti Local Council, Mr. Gabriel Awelewa, in Ilorin on Tuesday.

The rescued worshippers arrived in Eruku at about 6:30 p.m., where relatives and community members welcomed them with cheers, tears of joy, and songs of gratitude.

In a statement, Chief Press Secretary to the council chairman, Prince Dada Sunday, quoted Mr. Awelewa expressing profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the National Security Adviser, and all security agencies for their swift response that led to the rescue.

He also commended the medical care provided to the victims and assured residents that his administration would continue to strengthen security across the council’s 10 wards.

The Owa of Eruku, Oba Busari Olanrewaju, described the safe return of the worshippers as a huge relief and thanked all authorities involved in the operation.

The reunion has brought renewed hope to residents, highlighting the impact of coordinated security efforts in tackling criminal activities in the region.

Reports indicate that the 38 worshippers were kidnapped while offering a thanksgiving service for other members recently released by bandits.

During the attack, three people were killed, and six others, including a local vigilante member, were injured.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said the attack on the CAC church highlights a pattern of ongoing assaults on Christian communities in vulnerable areas across the country, which it has consistently raised with government authorities and the international community.

The association noted that although official responses have often dismissed fears of targeted violence, the frequency and intensity of these incidents continue to raise legitimate national and global concern.

In a statement on last Thursday in Abuja, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh expressed sadness over the violent attack on the church in Kwara, where worshippers were killed and several others abducted during a prayer service.

The church’s livestream camera captured the incident, which has left many shocked worldwide and is calling for action from authorities.

Okoh remarked that the assault on peaceful citizens gathered for worship is a heartbreaking reminder of the increasing insecurity faced by Christian communities across the country.