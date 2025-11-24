Kidnappings: Zamfara govt vows not to close schools

Zamfara State Government has assured that no public or private school in the State will be closed amidst rising security challenges in northern schools.

The State government explained that it has mapped out new security measures to protect learning centres to ensure that pupils continue classes without fear of attacks.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mallam Wadatau Madawaki, during a press briefing after an event organised by the Federated Association of Zamfara State Students in Gusau, the State capital.

The Commissioner said that after the recent abduction of 25 students of Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, and the attack on Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State, the State government began to consider improving security in the schools.

He explained, “Many States in the north have ordered immediate closure of schools, but Zamfara will not follow suit. Instead, authorities are strengthening security in and around schools to deter bandit attacks.

“We have already done our work, but when it comes to the issue of security, you keep it to yourself. We have taken steps to safeguard the interests of our students. The security of the schools and children is well taken care of.

“We are in contact with all the security agencies, and they are giving us the necessary support to ensure our schools operate without hindrance. We believe nothing will happen, and our education will continue to flourish until the end of the academic term.”

He said that States embarking on mass closures largely operate boarding schools, whereas Zamfara currently runs mainly day schools due to insecurity.

He said, “Now, most of the states that have closed their schools operate boarding systems where students stay in hostels. Bandits often strike at night when people are asleep. Here, we are yet to resume our boarding system. Our schools run during the day.”

According to the Commissioner, schools in areas with persistent insecurity remain closed until conditions improve.

“Where we feel there is insecurity, the schools have already been closed. Where there is relative peace, we have allowed students to continue since the term is almost ending. If there is a need to extend holidays, we shall do so,” he said.

He further stated that some higher institutions, including the state university, polytechnic and college of education, are already on holiday.

He added, “They are due to resume in December, but because they keep boarding students, we will extend their holidays until January to assess the situation before they return.”