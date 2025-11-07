Kogi community gains access to potable water

West African Ceramics Limited (WACL), makers of the Royal brand of vitrified, ceramic, and porcelain tiles, yesterday commissioned a 30,000-litre overhead water facility for Oguro community in Ajaokuta Local Council of Kogi State, providing residents with long-awaited access to clean and safe water.

For years, residents of Oguro relied on the River Niger as their main source of water, a situation that exposed them to waterborne diseases and the daily burden of fetching unsafe water over long distances.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Managing Director of WACL, Mr. Franklin Jose, said the project was part of the company’s ongoing commitment to community development and sustainable impact.

“At Royal, we measure success not only by the quality of our products but by the difference we make in people’s lives. The Oguro Water Project reflects our commitment to building a sustainable future where businesses and communities grow together,” he said.

Jose explained that WACL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives focus on community welfare, education, environmental sustainability, and empowerment, adding that “true progress flows from compassion and shared growth”.

“This water project represents our philosophy of giving back to the society that supports us. Access to clean water is not a privilege, it’s a necessity for healthy living and economic development,” he added.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by community leaders, local government officials, and lawmakers, including Sanni Egidi Abdulraheem, Member of the House of Representatives for Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, who served as Chief Guest.

Abdulraheem commended the initiative, describing it as a “model of responsible corporate citizenship” that demonstrates how private companies can contribute meaningfully to improving rural livelihoods.

“This project is more than just a water facility; it is life-changing infrastructure that will ease the daily struggles of our people. WACL has set a standard for how industries can partner with host communities to create lasting social value,” he said.

He urged other corporate organisations operating in Kogi State and across Nigeria to emulate WACL’s example by investing in community-driven projects that address basic needs such as water, health, and education. Community members expressed gratitude for the intervention, describing it as a dream come true.

According to Mrs Hauwa Ibrahim, a resident of Oguro, the water facility would relieve the community, especially women and children, of the burden of trekking long distances to fetch water from the river.

“Before now, we woke up as early as 5:00 a.m. to fetch water from the river. Sometimes the water was dirty and made our children sick. We are very happy today because clean water has finally come to Oguro,” she said.