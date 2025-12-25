Kogi Rep distributes food items to constituents for Christmas

House of Representatives member, Rt. Hon. Leke Abejide, has commenced the distribution of food items and relief materials valued at about ₦1 billion to widows and other constituents across his federal constituency to mark the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The distribution exercise was officially flagged off on Thursday, with beneficiaries drawn from all wards and polling units in the constituency.

Speaking at the event, Abejide described the initiative as part of his annual humanitarian intervention aimed at alleviating hardship among widows and vulnerable members of society, particularly during the festive season.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bashiru Abdul Mohammed, the lawmaker noted that the programme has been sustained consistently for about nine years, underscoring his long-standing commitment to the welfare of his constituents.

According to Abejide, representing Yagba East, Yagba West, and Mopamuro Federal Constituency, the distribution will cover all 34 wards and polling units to ensure residents have access to food items to celebrate Christmas and usher in the New Year with joy.

“This distribution of food items is my usual gesture to our people. It will reach all the 34 wards and polling units across Yagba Federal Constituency so that our people can celebrate Christmas and the New Year. This initiative did not start today; it has been in existence for about nine years,” he said.

He listed the items earmarked for this year’s distribution to include 24,000 bags of 5kg rice, 10,000 packs of 2kg garri, 10,000 six-yard wrappers for widows, as well as quantities of salt, sugar, and noodles.

Abejide explained that the initiative is driven by his passion for philanthropy and his desire to demonstrate genuine care for widows and the less privileged, in line with moral and religious teachings that emphasise compassion and support for the vulnerable.

The lawmaker also used the occasion to announce an upward review of his earlier pledge to support autonomous communities within the constituency.

He recalled that he had previously promised ₦5 million to each of the 71 autonomous communities but was unable to fulfil the pledge at the time due to commitments associated with his governorship ambition.

“By 2026, all the autonomous communities in Yagba Federal Constituency will benefit. A total of ₦710 million will be disbursed to support community development projects,” Abejide assured, noting that the pledge has now been doubled to ₦10 million per community.

He thereafter formally flagged off the distribution exercise and charged those handling the process to ensure transparency and fairness, stressing that the items must reach all wards and polling units, particularly widows and other deserving beneficiaries.