Kogi will never negotiate with bandits – Commissioner

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kogi State, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, has said the state government will never negotiate with criminals under any circumstances.

The commissioner made the declaration when he appeared on Channels TV on Tuesday morning.

Fanwo said, “The state government is maintaining its zero-tolerance stance on negotiating with criminal elements. We will never bow to bandits under any circumstances.”

Fanwo stated emphatically that Governor Usman Ododo has made it clear that his administration will not engage in discussions or ransom deals with kidnappers, stressing that Kogi has both the will and the capacity to confront criminal networks.

“In Kogi State, we don’t negotiate. The governor said he would not bow. We have the capacity to bring them out; we have the capacity to deal with these criminals, so we will not negotiate with any one of them,” he said.

He acknowledged the recent security incident in which kidnappers engaged military operatives in a gun battle, leading to the death of two civilians.

Fanwo expressed regret over the loss but maintained that the intensity of the security response sent a strong message to the assailants.

“We regret the fact that during the fire exchange between the kidnappers and the military security forces, we lost two people. But even the criminals knew that Kogi is a no-go area for them,” he added.

The commissioner reaffirmed the government’s resolve to sustain aggressive security operations, stating that the state will continue to deploy its comprehensive security architecture to neutralise threats and protect residents.

In other news, Governor Ododo has submitted a budget estimate of ₦820.49 billion for 2026.

The estimate, which is said to focus on infrastructure expansion and improved service delivery, was presented to the Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Governor Ododo had earlier in November unveiled the 2026 budget draft to members of the state executive council in the Government House, Lokoja.

In his address to the Assembly, Governor Ododo noted that the 2026 budget, titled “Budget of Shared Prosperity: Driving Sustainable Growth For All,” was designed to achieve enhanced revenue mobilisation, enforce expenditure discipline, and deepen strategic investment in growth sectors.

Other objectives of the budget, according to the governor, include the aggressive repayment of federal government debts, strengthening the investment climate, encouraging collaborative investment models, blocking revenue leakages, and prioritising ongoing projects, while introducing new initiatives aligned with the state’s 32-year development plan.

He noted that these objectives will support economic growth, reduce financial pressures and create a more competitive business environment.

“This bold ₦820.49 billion budget represents a 35.7 per cent increase from the 2025 revised budget, signalling a new era of sustainable growth and inclusive development in the state.

He noted that the 2026 Budget draft reflects a robust and balanced financial strategy emphasising enhanced revenue generation, strategic expenditure control, and a strong commitment to capital investment. The significant increase in both recurrent revenue and capital expenditure underscores the Government’s determination to expand infrastructure and improve service delivery.