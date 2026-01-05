Kwara APC begins e-registration as AbdulRazaq calls for inclusive process

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (right) being registered during the APC Stakeholders' Engagement and Commencement of Membership E-Registration and Revalidation, in Ilorin.

The Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun an electronic registration and revalidation exercise for its members, with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq calling on party officials to ensure that no prospective member is excluded from the process.

The exercise was formally launched on Monday in Ilorin, during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the state APC leadership. Governor AbdulRazaq, who was recorded as the first registrant under the new system, said the initiative was intended to strengthen internal party organisation and provide accurate data for planning and mobilisation.

Addressing party leaders and members, the governor said the e-registration process should be open to all individuals who wished to join the party, warning against actions that could marginalise or discourage participation.

“It is important that we know how many of us belong to this party,” he said. “We must not exclude anyone. Those handling this exercise should register existing members and also use the opportunity to canvass for new ones.”

The governor described the APC as Nigeria’s largest political party, adding that accurate membership records would help the party plan empowerment programmes, improve internal coordination and better protect its interests ahead of future elections.

Governor AbdulRazaq also used the occasion to reflect on his administration’s record, saying projects delivered across different sectors had helped make Kwara State “more developed and viable” than when he assumed office. While he did not list specific projects, he said the achievements were visible across the state and could be used by party members to engage potential new supporters.

The registration process requires members to provide a valid National Identification Number (NIN), a requirement organisers say is intended to ensure proper verification and eliminate duplication. Party officials explained that members with invalid or incomplete NIN records would be assisted to regularise their details during the exercise.

Prince Sunday Fagbemi, the state chairman of the APC, said the meeting was convened to reassure party members that the process would be transparent and fair. He said arrangements had been made to prevent manipulation and to create an equitable platform for all members.

Mr Fagbemi commended the governor’s leadership and said the party’s recent electoral fortunes in the state were linked to what he described as visible achievements in areas such as education, healthcare and road infrastructure.

The event was attended by party elders, federal and state lawmakers, cabinet members and other stakeholders, as the APC in Kwara begins preparations for the next phase of political mobilisation.