Kwara unveils digital governance plans at inaugural AI summit

Kwara State has used the inaugural Kwara AI Summit to set out new policy directions for the integration of artificial intelligence into public administration, alongside measures to expand investment access for local technology entrepreneurs.

The two-day meeting in Ilorin brought together policymakers, researchers, private-sector actors, investors and young innovators for discussions on the application of AI across public services, agriculture, education and creative industries. More than 1,500 participants attended physically, with over 40 speakers contributing in person and online.

A major feature of the event was the Kwara AI Summit Hackathon powered by Lovable, which received more than 60 entries. Fifteen teams reached the finals and three winning teams were awarded ₦300,000 each in seed support to develop and pilot prototypes aimed at addressing civic and business challenges.

Sessions on e-government focused on steps required to embed AI into public institutions. State officials outlined plans to improve service delivery, strengthen transparency and enhance citizen engagement. Speakers highlighted policy requirements, technical collaborations and capacity-building priorities intended to guide the ethical use of AI in government operations.

The summit also saw the announcement of an international partnership by Mr Wale Salami, Managing Director of the Midlothian Angels Network, creating a channel for Ilorin-based founders to access United States capital markets, mentorship structures and incorporation support.

In addition, the State unveiled a new AI-enabled government portal, kwarastate.gov.ng, presented by the Commissioner for Innovation, Honourable Damilola Adelodun, in collaboration with the Ilorin Innovation Hub. Officials described the platform as part of an ongoing effort to modernise the State’s digital interface with residents.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the summit signalled the government’s intent to build a technology-driven ecosystem. He said, “The Ilorin AI Summit is not simply an event. It is a statement of purpose and a commitment to the future we seek for our people. We are building an ecosystem where talent is recognised, ideas are tested, and solutions are scaled to deliver real impact.

“Our priority is to create the policy environment, institutional partnerships, and investment pathways that transform local ingenuity into sustainable jobs, thriving enterprises, and improved public services for every resident of Kwara.”

The Managing Director of the Ilorin Innovation Hub, Temi Kolawole, said the gathering demonstrated the value of cooperation among stakeholders. He said, “What we witnessed at the summit is proof that collaboration unlocks possibility. When government, academia, investors, and creators come together with a shared purpose, an enabling environment is formed for experimentation and growth.

“The cross-border investment pathways, and the new digital platforms are practical enablers that will accelerate local innovation and create opportunities for thousands of learners and founders in Ilorin and beyond.”

Government officials, university leaders, private-sector representatives, development partners and industry practitioners attended the summit, signalling broad institutional backing for the State’s digital plans. National and international technology organisations also took part, offering technical support and partnership commitments.

The Kwara State Government and partners including IHS Towers, Lovable, Pastel, Premia Business Network, AI in Nigeria, Zoho, Awarri, AgoraVisa, NCAIR, KWASU, NaijaSolve, Metronet, Soft Thread Solutions, TDA, CWG, UNDP, Scrella and CubeOver supported the programme.

According to organisers, the State plans to sustain the momentum by expanding initiatives that link training to employment, entrepreneurship and sector-wide innovation. With a growing pool of talent from institutions such as the University of Ilorin and an active local innovation community, Kwara aims to strengthen policies and partnerships that position it as a centre for artificial intelligence work in Nigeria and across the African continent.