Kwara’s integrated water system gets global recognition

THE Kwara State government was recognised at the 2025 World Water Cities Forum (WWCF) in Korea, where it showcased its new Integrated Water System.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Usman Yunusa Lade, who represented the state, made the disclosure yesterday in Ilorin while presenting a report from the forum.

He highlighted that the event was hosted in the Republic of Korea, a country known for its advanced water technology, which made it a fitting hub for sharing innovative ideas among nations.

During his presentation at the forum, Lade commended the state government’s efforts to improve access to a clean water supply for residents, noting that the newly constructed three-way Integrated Water System at Otte/Budo-Egba in Asa Local Council, which was recently commissioned, was showcased at the gathering.

The commissioner noted that the model had gained attention globally as a practical and sustainable way to improve water supply in rural and water-scarce communities, reiterating that he also took part in a fireside chat at the Korea International Water Week (KIWW) where he spoke on the theme: “WASH: A Catalyst for Safe, Healthy, and Sustainable Community Development.”

He submitted that clean water, sanitation and hygiene are essential for public health, community development and a better quality of life in Kwara State, adding that partnership with Korea’s advanced water technologies and local solutions can promote long-lasting improvements.

The commissioner pointed out that as part of the activities to commemorate the Korean International Water Week, participants, including himself, also visited the Korea Water Cluster (KWC), where they toured innovation centres and tested beds and facilities supporting new water technologies.

He hinted that Kwara’s participation in WWCF and KIWW demonstrates the state government’s commitment to adopting global best practices in the WASH sector, and aligns with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s ongoing reforms, which include rehabilitating major waterworks, upgrading water systems and improving access to safe water in both urban and rural areas.