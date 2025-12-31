La Casera workers laud MD’s leadership style

Employees and labour representatives at The La Casera Company PLC have commended the Managing Director, Mr Chinedum Okereke, for what they described as purposeful leadership, foresight, and a people-centred management style that has strengthened the company’s operations and workplace relations.



The commendation was led by the Chairman of the Progressive Cooperative in La Casera, Mr Babatunde A. Joseph, alongside the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the La Casera branch, Mr Omojowo, and the company’s Quality Assurance Manager, Emmanuel Adeku.



Okereke, who assumed office as Managing Director in 2018, brought with him years of experience from Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods sector, having previously held senior management roles across multinational beverage and pharmaceutical companies. Staff members say his background has translated into steady operational discipline, product innovation, and an inclusive leadership approach within La Casera.



Speaking on behalf of the cooperative society, Babatunde A. Joseph said Okereke’s leadership has been marked by openness and long-term thinking, qualities that have helped foster trust between management and workers. According to him, the MD’s willingness to engage employees and support internal structures such as cooperatives reflects an understanding that staff welfare and productivity are closely linked.



“Under his leadership, workers feel seen and carried along,” Babatunde said. “There is a sense that management is thinking not just about today, but about sustainability and the future of the company and its people.”



The Chairman of NLC at La Casera, Omojowo, also praised Okereke for maintaining constructive labour relations, noting that dialogue and mutual respect have remained central to management-union engagement during his tenure. He said this has helped reduce tension and promote stability in the workplace, even during periods of economic pressure.

“Leadership is tested in difficult times,” Omojowo said. “What we have seen is a leadership that listens and seeks balance between business goals and workers’ interests.”

Quality Assurance Manager, Mr Emmanuel Adeku, described Okereke as a leader who places strong emphasis on standards, innovation, and teamwork. He noted that management support for quality control processes and staff development has contributed to consistent product performance and improved internal systems.



Beyond internal operations, Okereke has also been recognised nationally for productivity and organisational leadership, an acknowledgement staff say reflects collective effort within the company. Employees point to initiatives focused on brand growth, workplace safety, and community engagement as indicators of a broader leadership vision.

Meanwhile, the company continues to operate in Nigeria’s competitive beverage market. Staff representatives say the MD’s foresight has helped position the company for resilience and growth.

They add that the prevailing atmosphere of cooperation between management and workers remains one of his most notable legacies.

For many within the organisation, the praise is less about personality and more about leadership style. As one employee put it: “It is easier to give your best when you feel the company is being led with direction and fairness.”