Lafarge celebrates disability-to-ability programme beneficiaries

Partners with Tunde Onakoya, LSETF, others

Lafarge Africa Plc., a building solutions company renowned for creating a greener planet through innovation and operational excellence, has commemorated International Day of Persons with Disabilities, at the weekend, with the participants of its Disability-to-Ability (D2A) programme, in partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA) and Founder, Chess in Slums Africa, and Guinness World Record Holder for the longest marathon chess game, Tunde Onakoya.

The D2A programme, themed “Ability Reimagined,” which kicked off recently, is designed to train 100 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and equip them with market-relevant vocational and entrepreneurial skills that open pathways to employment, business development, and long-term self-reliance.

Participants are expected to receive hands-on training in four key areas: laptop and phone repairs, make-up and gele, wig and braids making, and shoe and bag making.

To ensure accessibility and inclusivity, the programme was implemented across two hubs: Ikeja (Lagos West) and Ikorodu (Lagos East), allowing beneficiaries from different parts of the state to participate fully.

Director of Communications, Public Affairs & Sustainable Development, Lafarge Africa Plc., Viola Graham-Douglas, who spoke at the event, described the initiative as a reflection of Lafarge’s commitment to inclusivity, empowerment, and sustainable livelihoods. She expressed her appreciation to the partners for championing inclusion and supporting the success of the programme.

Graham-Douglas explained that beyond technical skills, the programme would expose participants to entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and mentorship sessions coordinated by LSETF, ensuring that beneficiaries are not only skilled but also ready to thrive as business owners or professionals in their chosen fields.

“This programme is very important to us at Lafarge and underscores our commitment to our communities. We don’t just produce building solutions; we build society, homes, and empower people to be the best that they possibly can be.

“Everyone has a right to dignity, to make a living, and we believe in real opportunities. A society is not governed by policy; it is governed by people, committed people, people who really want to make a difference. We really want to make a difference in people’s lives, and an inclusive society is one where everyone can make a living and give back in their own way,” she said.

In his speech, the programme partner, Tunde Onakoya, lifted the spirits of the participants, citing his personal story and how playing chess and reading books gave him the opportunity to travel all over the world despite his condition.

He, therefore, charged the beneficiaries to believe in themselves and take the utmost advantage of the Lafarge D2A programme as a valuable opportunity.

He also encouraged them to be diligent with their God-given skills and use them as a blessing to the world, commending Lafarge for providing such an opportunity that empowers people living with disabilities.

However, Executive Secretary/CEO of LSETF, Feyisayo Alayande, joined other key stakeholders at the event to engage the beneficiaries in a speed mentoring session.

Also speaking, General Manager of LASODA, Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, who was represented by Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Adekola Oluwafunmilayo, emphasised that the responsibility of building an inclusive society does not lie with the government alone, but it is also a shared task that requires collaboration, compassion, and consistent effort from every stakeholder.

She commended the partnership of Lafarge Africa Plc and LSETF for the impactful entrepreneurship training, which has over 100 beneficiaries, saying: “By supporting business registration and providing starter toolkits at the end of the training, you are empowering these individuals to begin their entrepreneurial journeys with confidence and clarity. This is the kind of thoughtful support that truly transforms lives, and we at LASODA sincerely appreciate your commitment.”