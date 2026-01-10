Lagos announces traffic diversion for ‘Eko 170’ cycling race on Sunday

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan for the Lagos Gran Fondo “Eko 170” Cycling Race, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 11, from 5.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, gave the details in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said the 170-kilometre cycling race, organised by Dynastar Sport and Education Foundation, would feature two routes.

“70km Route: Starting point at Eko Atlantic, through Ahmadu Bello Way, Coastal Road, Okun-Ajah Community Road, Ogombo Road, Abraham Adesanya Junction, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Sangotedo, and back to Eko Atlantic, the finishing point.

“170km Route: Starting point at Eko Atlantic, through Ahmadu Bello Way, Coastal Road, Okun-Ajah Community Road, Ogombo Road, Abraham Adesanya Junction, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Sangotedo, Epe T-Junction, Ita Marun Junction, Poka-Araga Road, Oke Osho Junction, Temu Road, Epe T-Junction, and back to Eko Atlantic, the finishing point.

“For traffic management, all adjoining roads, junctions, and intersections on the race routes will be regulated by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and other security agencies to prevent unauthorised access,” he said.

He noted that roads would remain partially open and advised motorists to exercise patience, cooperate with traffic officials, and follow all instructions.

“These measures are in place to ensure the safety of both participants and road users during the event,” he said.

The Lagos Gran Fondo “EKO 170” is a 170-kilometre mass participation cycling event.

It is designed to position Lagos as a leading destination for sports tourism, healthy living, and sustainable mobility.

The event, according to the state government, will showcase the city’s infrastructure, coastal beauty, and vibrant culture.