Lagos Assembly to probe MDAs’ 2024 accounts, vows transparency

Lagos State House of Assembly, through its Public Accounts Committee (State), has officially commenced deliberations on the state’s Auditor-General’s report for the year 2024, signalling a renewed commitment to fiscal transparency and accountability across the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Chairman of the Committee, Kehinde Olaide Joseph, who declared the commencement of the critical oversight function at a media briefing yesterday, asserted that the exercise was purely an avenue to strengthen the government’s systems, and not a witch-hunt against public officials.

Joseph, while addressing the media at the Lateef Jakande Complex, emphasised the legislative arm’s constitutional mandate to oversee the government’s activities.

The oversight function of the Legislative Arm of government is crucial in ensuring that government agencies, programmes, and activities are achieving expected results, representing good value for money, and complying with applicable policies, laws, regulations and ethical standards.

“We are committed to ensuring transparency, accountability and probity in the management of public funds and resources,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the committee said it had plans to summon the heads of indicted MDAs to clarify issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Report.

Joseph stressed that full cooperation and transparency are expected from all parties.

He further stressed that the scope of the review would include ensuring alignment with budgetary allocations, identifying areas for systemic improvement, guaranteeing the state moves forward in a direction that benefits all Lagos residents, preventing mismanagement, as well as maximising public investment and ensuring value for money.

The committee chairman, who said that the exercise was not a witch-hunt but rather an opportunity to identify areas of weakness and strengthen the systems to prevent future occurrences, underscored the constructive nature of the review, adding that violations of financial laws would not be overlooked.

He, however, expressed profound gratitude to the Speaker, Dr Mudashiru Obasa, for his visionary leadership and unwavering support in empowering the committee to carry out its mandate.