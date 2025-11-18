Lagos Assembly rejects Sanwo-Olu’s nominee for LASPPA GM

The Lagos State House of Assembly has rejected the nomination of Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu as General Manager of the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPAA), citing a breach of legislative procedure.

The decision followed a report by Mojeed Fatai, Chairman of the 12-man Ad Hoc Committee tasked with screening nominees.

Fatai noted that Mrs. Adelabu had been serving in the role since 2021 without appearing before the House for the constitutionally mandated confirmation.

“This breach of legislative procedure was a key factor in the committee’s recommendation for her nullification,” Fatai told lawmakers.

After deliberation, the Assembly adopted the recommendation and formally nullified her nomination, citing Section 92 of the Lagos State Transport Reform Law.

The rejection highlights the House’s insistence on adherence to due process in the confirmation of public office holders.

In contrast, the Assembly confirmed two other nominees for key positions: Mrs. Adeyemo Khadijat as Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, and Mrs. Adepoju Adebajo as Chairman of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), a body central to the state’s drive for job creation and small business support.

Speaker Dr. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa commended the diligence of the Ad Hoc Committee and reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to accountability and the appointment of qualified individuals to public offices.

Also, the Lagos State House of Assembly has officially kicked off preparations for the 2026 fiscal year, receiving a formal communication from Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu requesting a date to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

The proposed budget carries an estimated total of ₦4.237 trillion, signalling another ambitious spending plan for Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The communication, read on the House floor by Clerk Olalekan Onafeko, initiates the legislative process required before the Governor can formally present the details of the administration’s financial blueprint for the year.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced that the planned rehabilitation works on the Lekki–Ajah corridor, earlier scheduled to commence on Saturday, 15th November 2025, have been postponed to a later date.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi said new commencement date will be communicated in due course.

He added that while preliminary activities will continue till end of the month, full rehabilitation works will not begin until the revised schedule is announced.

“The state government appreciates the understanding and patience of all road users as it remains committed to improving road infrastructure and ensuring safer, more efficient transportation for all