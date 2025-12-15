Lagos dismisses plan to establish second private refinery

Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, yesterday dismissed a report suggesting that the state government was set for a second private refinery following confirmed talks with new investors.

The Commissioner clarified that he did not make such comments and had not at any time granted an interview or issued a statement relating to refinery development, petroleum investments, or investor negotiations.

In a statement, Olumide explained that the statutory mandate of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, especially in relation to infrastructure development, was clear and unambiguous as it involved land-use planning and control, including zoning regulations, layout approvals, and the processing of physical planning and development permits for projects, in line with approved master plans and extant planning laws.

The commissioner stressed that while any major infrastructure project, including a refinery, was subject to planning approval and zoning compliance, decisions on investment promotion, project initiation, or sector-specific policy pronouncements fell outside the Ministry’s scope of responsibility.

He described the attribution of statements on refinery investment discussions to him as inaccurate, misleading, and unprofessional, and called on media organisations to uphold accuracy and proper verification when reporting on government activities.

The commissioner further urged members of the public to disregard the report, noting that all official communications from the ministry would continue to be issued through recognised and authorised channels.