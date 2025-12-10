Lagos government to review 2025 public service rules for efficiency

• HoS, perm sec say it’s critical for modern, inclusive public service

As part of efforts to have a modernised civil service committed to delivering efficient service to residents and visitors, Lagos State government has begun the process to review the 2025 Public Service Rules guiding the operation of civil servants in the state.

The state’s Head of Service, Bode Agoro, while speaking yesterday, during a sensitisation session on the draft Lagos State Public Service Rules (2025), underscored the urgent need to modernise the service rules to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving administrative environment.

He noted that the 2015 rules, though useful in their time, no longer fully address the realities of digital transformation, emerging global standards and shifting workplace expectations.

Agoro stressed that the review was a fundamental overhaul aimed at strengthening transparency, improving predictability and enhancing the professional dignity of all cadres of the workforce.

He maintained that the participation of labour unions was crucial, describing them as co-owners of the process and key contributors to shaping a rule book that protects workers while upholding accountability.

In her address, Chairman of the Public Service Rules Review Committee and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Establishments and Training, Olubusola Abidakun, stated that the draft 2025 rules were the product of a thorough, collaborative and research-driven effort.

Relatedly, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has unveiled two new health insurance plans designed to strengthen healthcare access for residents, visitors and Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The announcement was made during the agency’s fourth quarter media parley held at the LASHMA Board Room, Alausa, where representatives from key ministries commended the agency’s innovation, transparency and commitment to universal health coverage.

The initiative, however, is strategically positioned ahead of the yearly December influx of travellers into the state.

In her address, Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr Emmanuella Zamba, highlighted the agency’s sustained efforts in improving healthcare delivery through quarterly engagements with the media.

She noted that the parley had remained an essential platform for informing the public about LASHMA’s policies, innovations and strategic direction.

She, however, recalled several milestones achieved in recent years, including the Ilera N’tiwa Cooperative, Ilera Eko Academy, Ilera Eko Telemedicine Service and the Ilera Eko Spotlight Online Radio, which is Nigeria’s first health insurance online radio channel, stating that the innovations continue to position the state as a leader in health insurance and access to sustainable care.

Meanwhile, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Office of Diaspora Affairs, Jermaine Sanwo-Olu, while addressing the gathering, praised LASHMA for its pioneering work in Diaspora-inclusive healthcare.

He said that the unveiling of the new Diaspora plans addresses the needs of more than 17 million Nigerians living abroad, adding that the initiative has resonated strongly with the Diaspora community.

He, therefore, on behalf of his office, expressed confidence in the successful implementation of the plans and extended appreciation for LASHMA’s commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of Nigerians globally.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olanrewaju Bajulaiye, also commended LASHMA’s leadership in making healthcare accessible and affordable for families.