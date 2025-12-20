Lagos govt holds Christmas carol

The Lagos State Government hosted the 2025 Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons at Lagos House, Ikeja, to celebrate the birth and reign of Jesus Christ.

The event, which is the 19th edition, themed ‘The Reign of the Messiah’, was attended by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The event was also attended by the First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and his wife, Oluremi; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro; Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde; members of the State Executive Council; serving and former public office holders; and political, religious and traditional leaders, among others.

The First Lady read the ninth lesson, while Hamzat, his wife and Obasa read the eighth, seventh and fourth lessons, respectively. They wished Lagos residents Merry Christmas.

Speaking at the event, the Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, commended the state government for sustaining the tradition of the Christmas carol in its commitment to religious harmony.

He said the theme of the Christmas carol speaks deeply to the joy, peace and divine upliftment that Jesus brought to the lives of the people, stating that it was a moment of rejoicing, thanksgiving, worship and adoration.

“As is customary to us in Lagos State, we are gathered again not merely for music or ceremony, but for worship, reflection and proclamation of Jesus Christ, the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.

“As we move through the scriptures and songs tonight, we are not just reciting ancient history; we are tracing the footsteps of a King. From the first promise in Eden to the humble manger in Bethlehem, and finally to the eternal throne, we see a King unlike any other. He is a King who reigns not with an iron fist, but with a heart of grace; a Messiah who brings peace to the restless and hope to the weary.

“Often during Christmas, we focus so much on the ‘Baby in the Manger’ that we forget the ‘King on the Throne.’ Tonight is about celebrating the fact that the child born in Bethlehem is the Prince of Peace who still rules today and the Messiah who has come to save humanity.

“Whether you have had a mountain-top year or a difficult one, we hope these lessons and carols remind you that there is a Messiah who is in control, who loves you, and whose kingdom will never end.”

In his address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Adewunmi Ogunsanya, acknowledged President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for initiating the Carol of Nine Lessons tradition, which he said has endured over the years.

He also commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and their spouses for their continued support of the ministry and its programmes, as well as the religious leaders for the vision and spiritual leadership. He also praised the choir and the instrumentalists, saying they truly brought the spirit of the season down.

The annual Carol of Nine Lessons remains one of Lagos State’s key end-of-year spiritual gatherings, reinforcing the themes of unity, faith and hope during the Christmas season. This year’s event was enriched by special ministrations from the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Choir, the Pacelli School of the Blind, as well as gospel artistes Kent Edunjobi and Kenny St Brown, whose performances added colour and deep spiritual meaning to the celebration.